New Meme Coin Sparks FOMO Back Into Investors, As Analysts See Similar 1000x Moves To PEPE, SHIB

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 16:30
RealLink
REAL$0,05593-5,69%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,0000122-2,86%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001742-0,17%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5363-2,80%
Pepe
PEPE$0,0000098-2,97%
Memecoin
MEME$0,00288-7,18%

pepe-rocket AD 4nXeXYtpLK5xDkX56lrllzhxNOtu8wWd324euX8sC

Meme culture started as parody but has since become one of the most profitable forces in crypto. With a market valuation approaching $70 billion, meme tokens are no longer dismissed as internet jokes—they define entire market cycles. Investors now ask a serious question: which project has the power to deliver the next 1,000x move?

It’s as glaring as day: meme projects that will dominate the future must combine viral energy with technological depth. That’s exactly what Layer Brett is doing with its Ethereum L2 meme platform that analysts predict could match the 1000x energy that SHIB and PEPE saw in their early days.

PEPE: The Frog Themed Global Sensation

PEPE’s rise in 2023 was nothing short of extraordinary. Launched as a simple ERC-20 token inspired by the infamous frog meme, it had no whitepaper, roadmap, or declared utility. What it did have was relentless online traction. Within weeks of its April 2023 launch, PEPE broke into the billion-dollar market cap club, flipping older projects that had been grinding for years.

AD 4nXdnxTmZl0BTjd 6vlS BLBtWcIiQ3PkxuBN2N9lRaPEzLUlrKQC rJ2D7qIToAWHvCzkqOFB99hh5HIrEyRZrsQ4YMyTTomZGn6uYLjpbPjs41d4tfZ6LkIeialqVUwXrP7anSK?key=IN3FzhOz85qBqibAmopvJg

PEPE price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

By May 2023, PEPE had minted millionaires overnight. A few early wallets saw gains of more than 4,000x, turning a few hundred dollars into life-changing sums. At its peak in late 2024, PEPE hovered near $0.000028, securing a market cap north of $11 billion. Despite retracing to around $0.000011, it remains one of the most widely traded meme assets, consistently ranking in the top 30 cryptos.

SHIB: The Archetype of Meme Wealth

AD 4nXceP ydzvOtzTPoer1rXOoQVVATtvukBXH75FFC70FpkutMVxnV5e6u RIVXwtUflq NiaxxjFAIh3zkX4KNAZQvZJMAq4Tc8Kbuav7hmQPFG8CABR

Shiba Inu price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

SHIB’s legacy was also a spectacle. In 2021, Shiba Inu turned skeptics into converts after skyrocketing over 52 million percent in just one year. From trading at $0.000000000168 in January to hitting $0.000088 by October, it created one of the most dramatic rallies in financial history. For weeks, SHIB was the subject of mainstream headlines, celebrity tweets, and global trading frenzies.

Yet unlike many of its peers, Shiba Inu did not rest on hype alone. Its developers pushed forward with ShibaSwap, DeFi integrations, metaverse real estate, and governance mechanics designed to give the token staying power. Investors who missed its early rally now treat it as a benchmark: the yardstick against which all future meme tokens are measured.

AD 4nXcu53g

Layer Brett: Meme Coin 3.0 with Real Utility

The next meme contender making waves is Layer Brett (LBRETT), and it is rewriting the rules. Where PEPE leaned purely on meme culture and SHIB slowly built utility, Layer Brett launched as a utility-driven meme coin from day one. Originally a playful Base-chain meme, it has now evolved into a Layer 2 solution on Ethereum. 

Its L2 base means meme enthusiasts can now enjoy ultra-fast, low-cost transactions and scalability that its predecessors never had. That also opens the door to a vibrant ecosystem of NFTs, DeFi products, DAO governance, and gamified staking rewards. Early stakers are already reporting yields as high as 1,850%, and developers have teased additional reward layers designed to keep the community engaged.

More than just hype, the token is drawing in committed holders who see its long-term potential, not just a quick flip. The numbers tell a compelling story. In just a few weeks, Layer Brett’s presale has raised nearly $2 million, with over 4,000 holders on board. That’s why analysts call it “Meme Coin 3.0,” which could ignite another 1000x like SHIB and PEPE did.

AD 4nXdBYDea7nw6nGvxsDYx7ZoWK7OFcBAWBBdHSZpcJdmjMfLQA8rEi8SPOqyNPM1xLwcslSJpmfGxPiCBhIQhbT f7LuZofMjckNO6LLpnDCsIvIoYs6rq9f8UUo n41VfEsI4szKOw?key=IN3FzhOz85qBqibAmopvJg

Conclusion: The Next 1,000x Candidate?

The lessons from PEPE and SHIB are clear. Viral culture can spark rallies that shock the market, but without underlying support, hype eventually fades. The projects that last are those that evolve beyond the meme. Layer Brett has entered the conversation as a bridge between utility and hype. 

Its presale has already proven demand is there, its infrastructure shows scalability, and its staking rewards are drawing in serious capital. Right now, LBRETT presale is priced at just $0.005—an enticingly low entry point for enormous gain.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,35-7,52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0637-8,08%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0,05602-5,51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014699-2,11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001221-2,78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Share
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0,01601-2,55%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000738-9,55%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10453-1,47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption