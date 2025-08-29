New Meme Coin Sparks FOMO Back Into Investors, As Analysts See Similar 1000x Moves To PEPE, SHIB

Meme culture started as parody but has since become one of the most profitable forces in crypto. With a market valuation approaching $70 billion, meme tokens are no longer dismissed as internet jokes—they define entire market cycles. Investors now ask a serious question: which project has the power to deliver the next 1,000x move?

It’s as glaring as day: meme projects that will dominate the future must combine viral energy with technological depth. That’s exactly what Layer Brett is doing with its Ethereum L2 meme platform that analysts predict could match the 1000x energy that SHIB and PEPE saw in their early days.

PEPE: The Frog Themed Global Sensation

PEPE’s rise in 2023 was nothing short of extraordinary. Launched as a simple ERC-20 token inspired by the infamous frog meme, it had no whitepaper, roadmap, or declared utility. What it did have was relentless online traction. Within weeks of its April 2023 launch, PEPE broke into the billion-dollar market cap club, flipping older projects that had been grinding for years.

PEPE price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

By May 2023, PEPE had minted millionaires overnight. A few early wallets saw gains of more than 4,000x, turning a few hundred dollars into life-changing sums. At its peak in late 2024, PEPE hovered near $0.000028, securing a market cap north of $11 billion. Despite retracing to around $0.000011, it remains one of the most widely traded meme assets, consistently ranking in the top 30 cryptos.

SHIB: The Archetype of Meme Wealth

Shiba Inu price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

SHIB’s legacy was also a spectacle. In 2021, Shiba Inu turned skeptics into converts after skyrocketing over 52 million percent in just one year. From trading at $0.000000000168 in January to hitting $0.000088 by October, it created one of the most dramatic rallies in financial history. For weeks, SHIB was the subject of mainstream headlines, celebrity tweets, and global trading frenzies.

Yet unlike many of its peers, Shiba Inu did not rest on hype alone. Its developers pushed forward with ShibaSwap, DeFi integrations, metaverse real estate, and governance mechanics designed to give the token staying power. Investors who missed its early rally now treat it as a benchmark: the yardstick against which all future meme tokens are measured.

Layer Brett: Meme Coin 3.0 with Real Utility

The next meme contender making waves is Layer Brett (LBRETT), and it is rewriting the rules. Where PEPE leaned purely on meme culture and SHIB slowly built utility, Layer Brett launched as a utility-driven meme coin from day one. Originally a playful Base-chain meme, it has now evolved into a Layer 2 solution on Ethereum.

Its L2 base means meme enthusiasts can now enjoy ultra-fast, low-cost transactions and scalability that its predecessors never had. That also opens the door to a vibrant ecosystem of NFTs, DeFi products, DAO governance, and gamified staking rewards. Early stakers are already reporting yields as high as 1,850%, and developers have teased additional reward layers designed to keep the community engaged.

More than just hype, the token is drawing in committed holders who see its long-term potential, not just a quick flip. The numbers tell a compelling story. In just a few weeks, Layer Brett’s presale has raised nearly $2 million, with over 4,000 holders on board. That’s why analysts call it “Meme Coin 3.0,” which could ignite another 1000x like SHIB and PEPE did.

Conclusion: The Next 1,000x Candidate?

The lessons from PEPE and SHIB are clear. Viral culture can spark rallies that shock the market, but without underlying support, hype eventually fades. The projects that last are those that evolve beyond the meme. Layer Brett has entered the conversation as a bridge between utility and hype.

Its presale has already proven demand is there, its infrastructure shows scalability, and its staking rewards are drawing in serious capital. Right now, LBRETT presale is priced at just $0.005—an enticingly low entry point for enormous gain.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won't be forever.

