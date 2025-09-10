New Orleans Saints Great Drew Bees On Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix: ‘I Love His Fire’

Drew Brees isn’t worried about Bo Nix’s struggles in the Denver Broncos’ season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Getty Images

Drew Brees doesn’t think a sophomore slump is on the horizon for Bo Nix.

The second-year quarterback for the Denver Broncos struggled in his season debut, turning the ball over three times, including two ugly interceptions into forced coverage. However, the Broncos were still able to pull out the victory, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 20-12.

Nix’s stat line was not pretty – 25-for-40 for 176 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with a 60.0 passer rating – but Brees doesn’t believe it’s any cause for concern.

“That first game always comes around, and I think especially from a quarterback’s perspective, you want to make every play. A lot of times the mistakes are just the result of maybe trying to do too much. Bo has so much talent, and I know how hard he’s worked, and working alongside coach (Sean) Payton, continuing to understand the full scope of what that offense is capable of.”

Brees knows better than anyone what a Sean Payton-led offense is capable of considering he played for the offensive mastermind for 15 years with the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos were already a pretty solid offensive unit last season, ranking 10th in the NFL in points scored. However, they added to that unit this offseason with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, veteran running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie runner RJ Harvey.

Drew Brees On Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix: ‘I Love His Fire’

The future Hall of Fame quarterback says Nix is still developing. Brees says he loves his “fire.”

“Both run game, pass game, screen game, short game, quick game, all the different packages, no-huddle packages, what you’re responsible for at the line of scrimmage, or what you have the opportunity to be responsible for the line of scrimmage,” says Brees. “All these things are things that will just continue to evolve and develop for Bo and I love his fire. You can tell he’s just a highly competitive guy. He wants to operate at a really, really high level. I love all those things about him last two minutes.”

Brees downplays the ugly nature of the victory, saying they did what needed to do to get the win. It’s worth noting the defensive unit was ferocious. Despite losing the turnover battle (four-to-one), the Broncos allowed only six points off of turnovers.

They also piled up six sacks – they posted a franchise-record 63 sacks last season – while holding the Titans to 2.4 yards per play.

“They got the win,” says Brees of the Broncos. “They did what they needed to do at the end to get the win. It wasn’t pretty there for the middle stretch of that when it was close. But they put together some solid drives towards the end. I felt like for him (Nix), the ball was coming out of his hands, he was running around making some plays. I think they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with here as the season goes on.”

Although the Broncos play in one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC West may be there for the taking with the Kansas City Chiefs losing their season opener and potentially falling to 0-2 with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles looming.

“Of course it is,” says Brees. “That’s one of the best divisions in football. The way the Chargers played in that that season opener. Obviously with the expectations the Broncos have and we all know the chiefs. So we’ll see.”

Drew Brees On Key To Being Successful Entrepreneur: Perseverance

The 46-year-old Brees is keeping busy to start out the 2025 NFL season. The former two-time Offensive Player of the Year is well-known for his entrepreneurial pursuits, building a business portfolio that includes investments in Dunkin’ Donuts, Jimmy John’s and Stretch Zone.

Brees made an appearance at Verizon Small Business Training Camp in San Francisco – alongside Kristin Juszczyk, who is well-known for her design and fashion in clothing – to speak to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Multiple small business owners had an all-expenses-paid trip for a three-day event that allows them access to Brees and Juszczyk along with learning how to continue growing their businesses.

“We know how hard it is to be a young business owner, and all that goes into that,” says Brees, “Having as much support, especially through the Verizon digital ready platform, has really helped equip them for success. Being able to do events like this, where we can all come together and talk about the journey is really insightful.”

The Verizon Small Business Digital Ready platform is a free, year-round platform that allows entrepreneurs to access workshops, expert-led courses and grant opportunities.

Drew Brees and Kristin Juszczyk are teaming up to help small business owners achieve their entrepreneurial goals at Verizon Small Business Training Camp. Verizon

Brees says the biggest advice he can give to entrepreneurs is the “support of community.”

“Honestly, just the support of community, and then platforms like this through Verizon helps equip you for success,” says Brees. “It helps answer a lot of the questions, or solve a lot of the problems that every young entrepreneur has, and they just need the support to be able to manage it. I think that’s the biggest thing.

“At the end of the day, I think every entrepreneur is out to either solve a problem or chase a dream or a passion,” Brees continues to say. “At the end of the day you love what you’re doing, even though there’s tough days,. You persevere and recognize that you’re going to be better on the other side, and you continue to chase that passion and understand it’s about the journey of getting there that provides a lot of the reward.”

Brees says the biggest key to succeeding as an entrepreneur is “perseverance.”

“Absolutely, it always is,” says Brees.