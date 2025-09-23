TLDR Pentagon warns journalists that unauthorized disclosures could lead to revoked access. Press organizations criticize Pentagon’s new restrictions on media freedom. Pentagon’s new policy aims to protect national security and sensitive information. The memo requires journalists to avoid unauthorized access or disclosure of classified data. The Pentagon has announced new restrictions that could lead to [...] The post New Pentagon Rules Threaten Press Access for Unauthorized Leaks appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Pentagon warns journalists that unauthorized disclosures could lead to revoked access. Press organizations criticize Pentagon’s new restrictions on media freedom. Pentagon’s new policy aims to protect national security and sensitive information. The memo requires journalists to avoid unauthorized access or disclosure of classified data. The Pentagon has announced new restrictions that could lead to [...] The post New Pentagon Rules Threaten Press Access for Unauthorized Leaks appeared first on CoinCentral.

New Pentagon Rules Threaten Press Access for Unauthorized Leaks

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 03:52
TLDR

  • Pentagon warns journalists that unauthorized disclosures could lead to revoked access.
  • Press organizations criticize Pentagon’s new restrictions on media freedom.
  • Pentagon’s new policy aims to protect national security and sensitive information.
  • The memo requires journalists to avoid unauthorized access or disclosure of classified data.

The Pentagon has announced new restrictions that could lead to the revocation of press access for journalists who release unauthorized information. The Department of Defense has made it clear that journalists will need to follow new guidelines to maintain their credentials, with severe consequences for disclosing sensitive material. This move is seen as an attempt to protect national security and maintain control over sensitive data.

Under the new rules, journalists must agree to not disclose any unauthorized information, even if it is unclassified. If a journalist is found to have accessed or shared classified or controlled unclassified information without approval, their access to the Pentagon will be revoked. This would mean losing the ability to report on Pentagon activities and military operations, which could significantly impact coverage of the U.S. military.

Reactions from Media and Lawmakers

The new Pentagon restrictions have quickly drawn criticism from press freedom organizations and lawmakers. The National Press Club, which advocates for the rights of journalists, called the new rules “a direct assault on independent journalism.” Media groups argue that this policy undermines transparency and limits the ability of journalists to hold the military accountable for its actions.

Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, criticized the new guidelines as an affront to free speech and freedom of the press. He warned that these restrictions could have far-reaching consequences for independent reporting on military activities.

Pentagon Justifies the New Guidelines

In response to the backlash, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell defended the new guidelines, emphasizing that they are intended to protect sensitive information and ensure national security. He explained that the policy aligns with similar rules already in place at military bases across the country.

“The Pentagon is committed to transparency, but there are limits to what can be shared, especially when it comes to classified national security information,” Parnell stated.

He added that the new rules were designed to ensure the safety of all personnel at the Pentagon and to prevent unauthorized disclosures that could compromise operations.

Ongoing Tensions Between the Pentagon and the Press

The Pentagon’s tightening of press restrictions is part of a broader trend of increasing government scrutiny over media organizations. This is especially apparent under the leadership of Pete Hegseth, the new Secretary of War, who has previously clashed with journalists over the handling of sensitive information.

Earlier this year, Hegseth faced criticism for sharing details about a military operation in Yemen with a reporter via a group chat. This incident, along with others, has raised concerns about the Pentagon’s approach to handling the press and information-sharing with the public.

Republican lawmakers have also weighed in on the debate, with Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska calling the new rules “more amateur hour.” Bacon, a U.S. Air Force veteran, defended the importance of a free press in keeping the public informed and holding the government accountable.

Future of Press Access at the Pentagon

The new restrictions come at a time when the Pentagon is facing increasing pressure over its handling of sensitive leaks and classified information. While the rules are intended to protect national security, they also raise concerns about the future of press access at the Pentagon and the broader implications for journalistic freedom.

With media organizations like Reuters, The New York Times, and The Washington Post already raising concerns about the policy, the Pentagon’s actions could have a lasting impact on how the press covers military operations. As the situation develops, journalists will need to balance the need for transparency with the Pentagon’s desire to protect sensitive national security data.

