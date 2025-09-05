New Rules for Digital Assets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:26
Union
U$0.01055+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-0.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016186-5.42%
Boost
BOOST$0.06085+508.50%

Key Highlights

  • SEC proposes crypto trading on stock exchanges for the first time.
  • New rules could cut regulatory burdens for brokers and companies.
  • Modernized regulations aim to boost innovation in digital assets.

SEC Charts Bold Course for Crypto Innovation in 2025

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled a new rulemaking agenda focused on shaping the future of digital assets. The initiative highlights innovation, regulatory clarity, and simplified procedures for public companies and brokers.

Agency Rule List. Source: reginfo.gov

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized that the changes signal a shift toward supporting innovation while reducing regulatory burdens that may slow growth in the crypto sector.

Key Reforms in the SEC’s Agenda

A standout feature of the agenda is the proposal to allow cryptocurrency trading on national stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. Experts believe that, if approved, this could mark a major milestone for the digital asset industry.

The agenda also outlines around 20 changes for brokers, dealers, and custody services. Updates on financial responsibility rules could ease compliance pressures, while clarifications on broker-dealer operations aim to provide greater certainty for digital asset transactions.

Modernization of Investment Advisers Act

The SEC is also modernizing the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. New proposals include adapting asset custody requirements to suit crypto firms. These updates come eight months after the repeal of previously proposed stricter rules, signaling a move toward more flexible, innovation-friendly regulation.

Atkins explained that the regulator aims to move away from overly burdensome rules introduced before 2025, focusing instead on effective and reasonable oversight. All initiatives will still undergo a standard review and discussion process before final approval.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10901/sec-moves-to-reform-crypto-oversight-key-changes-explained

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.40806+0.97%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01048+3.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004569+1.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134309+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.006581+5.17%
Union
U$0.01128+8.88%
Solana
SOL$209.05+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual