ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech After years of keeping its distance from American regulators, Tether is preparing to re-enter the U.S. market with an ambitious new strategy. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger Rumble. The move marks a sharp reversal from Tether’s earlier retreat. The company left the U.S. after paying a $41 million penalty tied to questions about its reserves. Now, under the guidance of former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines, Tether is positioning itself to take advantage of fresh regulatory clarity introduced under the Trump administration’s Genius Act. The legislation gives private firms the green light to issue stablecoins backed by dollars. A Bet on Rumble’s Audience Central to the rollout is Rumble, the video platform often branded as an alternative to YouTube. Tether holds nearly half of the company after a $775 million investment last year, and CEO Paolo Ardoino sees its 51 million monthly active users as fertile ground for adoption. The new Rumble Wallet will give those users access not only to USAT but also to other stablecoins and tokenized assets. For Ardoino, the partnership is more than payments. He described Rumble as a “hub” for expanding Tether’s wider product line, including its gold-backed token. Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski echoed that sentiment, calling the wallet a blend of financial and digital freedom – matching the platform’s ethos of open expression. Stablecoin Wars Heat Up The U.S. stablecoin market is dominated today by Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s reentry raises the stakes. While USDC has enjoyed regulatory comfort and institutional adoption, Tether still commands the largest global market share. The introduction of USAT is a direct challenge designed to win back ground in a market it once abandoned. Backed by Record Profits Tether’s timing is helped… The post New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech After years of keeping its distance from American regulators, Tether is preparing to re-enter the U.S. market with an ambitious new strategy. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger Rumble. The move marks a sharp reversal from Tether’s earlier retreat. The company left the U.S. after paying a $41 million penalty tied to questions about its reserves. Now, under the guidance of former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines, Tether is positioning itself to take advantage of fresh regulatory clarity introduced under the Trump administration’s Genius Act. The legislation gives private firms the green light to issue stablecoins backed by dollars. A Bet on Rumble’s Audience Central to the rollout is Rumble, the video platform often branded as an alternative to YouTube. Tether holds nearly half of the company after a $775 million investment last year, and CEO Paolo Ardoino sees its 51 million monthly active users as fertile ground for adoption. The new Rumble Wallet will give those users access not only to USAT but also to other stablecoins and tokenized assets. For Ardoino, the partnership is more than payments. He described Rumble as a “hub” for expanding Tether’s wider product line, including its gold-backed token. Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski echoed that sentiment, calling the wallet a blend of financial and digital freedom – matching the platform’s ethos of open expression. Stablecoin Wars Heat Up The U.S. stablecoin market is dominated today by Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s reentry raises the stakes. While USDC has enjoyed regulatory comfort and institutional adoption, Tether still commands the largest global market share. The introduction of USAT is a direct challenge designed to win back ground in a market it once abandoned. Backed by Record Profits Tether’s timing is helped…

New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 16:01
Major
MAJOR$0.09858-3.88%
Union
U$0.006634-16.85%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02078-3.70%
COM
COM$0.004951-4.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006347-7.76%
Fintech

After years of keeping its distance from American regulators, Tether is preparing to re-enter the U.S. market with an ambitious new strategy.

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger Rumble.

The move marks a sharp reversal from Tether’s earlier retreat. The company left the U.S. after paying a $41 million penalty tied to questions about its reserves. Now, under the guidance of former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines, Tether is positioning itself to take advantage of fresh regulatory clarity introduced under the Trump administration’s Genius Act. The legislation gives private firms the green light to issue stablecoins backed by dollars.

A Bet on Rumble’s Audience

Central to the rollout is Rumble, the video platform often branded as an alternative to YouTube. Tether holds nearly half of the company after a $775 million investment last year, and CEO Paolo Ardoino sees its 51 million monthly active users as fertile ground for adoption. The new Rumble Wallet will give those users access not only to USAT but also to other stablecoins and tokenized assets.

For Ardoino, the partnership is more than payments. He described Rumble as a “hub” for expanding Tether’s wider product line, including its gold-backed token. Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski echoed that sentiment, calling the wallet a blend of financial and digital freedom – matching the platform’s ethos of open expression.

Stablecoin Wars Heat Up

The U.S. stablecoin market is dominated today by Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s reentry raises the stakes. While USDC has enjoyed regulatory comfort and institutional adoption, Tether still commands the largest global market share. The introduction of USAT is a direct challenge designed to win back ground in a market it once abandoned.

Backed by Record Profits

Tether’s timing is helped by its financial strength. The company earned nearly $5 billion in profit in Q2 2024 from investments in U.S. Treasuries and similar reserves, and has been using those gains to expand across industries ranging from AI to energy. That same firepower is now fueling its American comeback.

By tying its next chapter to Rumble’s growing platform, Tether is betting that stablecoins can spread through mainstream apps rather than just crypto-native exchanges. If the strategy works, USAT could become the cornerstone of a broader push to challenge USDC on its home turf.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/tethers-next-chapter-new-stablecoin-major-partnership-u-s-push/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,821.03
$103,821.03$103,821.03

-1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.55
$3,512.55$3,512.55

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.11
$161.11$161.11

-3.37%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2664
$2.2664$2.2664

-2.60%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16316
$0.16316$0.16316

-2.27%