New ‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sets 2027 Release Date

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:31
Lisa Simpson and Bart Simpson cut-outs on display at “The Simpsons” 350th episode block party on the New York street of Fox Pico Lot on April 25, 2005

Getty Images

Move over, Marvel; The Simpsons are coming back to the big screen. A second Simpsons movie is set to be released in theaters on July 23, 2027.

The film replaces an unnamed Marvel project that was initially slated for the July release date. The untitled movie would have fallen between the announced Marvel projects, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is set to premiere on Dec. 18, 2026, with Secret Wars coming to theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. The studio also announced Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to hit theaters in July 2026. While Secret Wars will end phase six of the MCU, there are several other projects that have been announced to be in the works, including Black Panther 3, Blade and an untitled X-Men film.

The Simpsons movie comes from another arm of the Disney umbrella, 20th Century Fox. It will be the second time the long-running TV family has graced the big screen. The first Simpsons Movie was released in July 2007. The film was a success, with a $74 million opening and a $536 million worldwide box office against a $75 million budget. It was also met with positive reviews, especially for its humor.

Both films are based on the animated TV show, The Simpsons. The TV show has been running since 1989 and is currently in its 37th season. The family was first introduced to the American public as a sketch on The Tracy Ullman Show in 1987. In the years since, The Simpsons have become a cultural phenomenon. Co-created by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon, the show follows a suburban family in the town of Springfield. While the cast of the film hasn’t been announced, the show features the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Yeardley Smith, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rosaescandon/2025/09/29/new-the-simpsons-movie-sets-2027-release-date/

