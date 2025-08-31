New Trading Bot Snorter Raises $3.5M at Presale – Next Crypto to Explode?

The crypto market is heating up as institutional interest floods in, and smart money isn’t ignoring meme coins. Over the past week, Canary Capital filed for an ETF tracking the Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin, and there have also been several other meme coin ETF applications this summer.

As institutional interest begins to influence crypto’s joke token market, retail traders are at a crossroads: either adapt to the changing market dynamics or get beaten to the punch by smart money.

Snorter ($SNORT) is a new project that’s helping level the playing field. It offers an advanced trading bot that helps find undervalued gems, copy trade successful wallets, and even detect rug pulls using AI technology.

The project has raised $3.5 million during its ongoing presale, showing strong backing from early investors. Since it’s not yet listed on exchanges, traders still have the opportunity to buy early, potentially setting the stage for significant profits in the months ahead.

Institutional interest could make meme coin trading harder

There has been a clear shift in crypto market dynamics this summer as institutional Bitcoin hype cools and large-scale investors seek higher growth opportunities.

Corporate treasuries increased their Ether holdings by 247,033 $ETH over the past week, according to a CoinGecko post on X. Meanwhile, Trump-backed Trump Media Group agreed to participate in a $6 billion deal to build a Cronos treasury.

Institutional money is also not afraid to enter the meme coin market. On Tuesday, Canary Capital filed to list an ETF tracking U.S. President Donald Trump’s own meme coin, $TRUMP. This follows the SEC’s formal acknowledgement of ETF applications for Pudgy Penguins and Dogecoin in the summer.

While that’s excellent news for the meme coin sector’s credibility and long-term potential, it also means increased competition is on the way, with sophisticated traders and their cutting-edge trading tools soon to enter the market.

Not just that, but thousands of meme coins are launched every day through launchpads like Pump.fun, Letsbonk, and most recently, Heaven.

This creates a situation where it’s not just highly competitive, but there’s also so much noise that it’s almost impossible for an indie trader to manually sift through and find the next 10x to 100x opportunity.

Retail traders need to level up their game, and Snorter helps them do just that.

Snorter bot helps users find 100x gems

Snorter is a Solana-based trading bot that helps users find the next breakout meme coin. It’s built on a private RPC infrastructure, meaning it bypasses the usual congestion of a DEX and executes trades in milliseconds, not minutes. In the fast-paced meme coin world, this could be the difference between substantial gains and breaking even.

The bot boasts features such as automated token sniping and copy trading, enabling users to identify promising new meme coins without having to do the legwork manually. At the same time, it helps save users money by charging the lowest trading fees on the market at 0.85% and also offers a rug pull detection feature that flags potential scam tokens.

Snorter is building a product that gives everyday traders a fighting chance to thrive in a market that’s becoming more sophisticated and competitive.

The $SNORT token powers the platform, offering trading fee discounts, governance rights, and access to passive staking rewards.

With that, its demand is expected to rise alongside the platform’s success, and so analysts anticipate strong gains ahead. For example, 99Bitcoins analyst Umar Khan suggested it could deliver 100x returns in a recent video.

And with the Snorter presale ongoing and currently priced at $0.1029, right now is the perfect time to get involved.

There will be price increases as the campaign progresses, with the next one scheduled to occur in just under two days. As such, those wishing to participate should act promptly to get the most value for money.

