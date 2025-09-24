He argues that the passage of stablecoin and market structure legislation will create conditions for continuous participation — a stark […] The post New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts appeared first on Coindoo.He argues that the passage of stablecoin and market structure legislation will create conditions for continuous participation — a stark […] The post New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts appeared first on Coindoo.

New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts

By: Coindoo
2025/09/24 20:55
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08699-3.62%
Union
U$0.009954-8.49%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00198+11.99%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.01351-15.51%

He argues that the passage of stablecoin and market structure legislation will create conditions for continuous participation — a stark break from the stop-start four-year cycle tied to Bitcoin halvings.

From Halvings to Continuous Growth

For years, many investors have treated Bitcoin’s supply halving as the metronome of the industry, mapping rallies and corrections to its four-year rhythm. But Novogratz believes the GENIUS Act, which establishes rules for stablecoins, and the CLARITY Act, which clarifies which U.S. agencies regulate digital assets, represent a new framework altogether. With legal certainty, he said, crypto can flow more seamlessly into mainstream financial products and social applications.

This shift, he suggested, means investors may not dump their holdings en masse at the end of a cycle as they did in 2017 and 2021. Instead, adoption could be steadier, supported by the everyday use of stablecoins on consumer platforms.

The Politics of Regulation

The CLARITY Act still faces political debate. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong has described the bill as a “freight train” making its way through Congress, while lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee are targeting a vote later this year.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin Price: 3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop

Novogratz acknowledged that Democratic skepticism — particularly around the Trump family’s ties to the sector — could slow momentum, but argued the resistance is fading. “It’s dumb for Democrats to be anti-crypto,” he said, noting that enough members of the party now recognize its value to ensure the legislation moves forward.

Market Jitters Blamed on Miners and Hyperliquid

Even as regulatory progress gathers steam, markets remain volatile. Earlier this week, nearly $200 billion was wiped from spot crypto capitalization. Novogratz attributed the downturn to heavy selling by Chinese miners and a wave of negativity triggered by Arthur Hayes, who disclosed he sold his entire HYPE token position — reportedly to fund a Ferrari purchase. The token has since dropped more than 20%, dragging sentiment down with it.

Despite the chaos, Novogratz dismissed the selloff as a shakeout rather than a structural threat. With new laws laying the groundwork for long-term growth, he argued, the crypto market is positioned to look very different from the boom-and-bust cycles of the past.

Source: Bloomberg

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

 

The post New U.S. Crypto Laws Could Spark Non-Stop Bull Market, Novogratz Predicts appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.