New US Crypto PAC With $100 Million Fund: Three Essential Priorities Outlined

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 11:00
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004106-0.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.533-3.22%
Propy
PRO$0.7198-2.40%
Boost
BOOST$0.09907+5.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

A new pro-crypto political action committee (PAC) has been established in the United States amid increased favorable legislation surrounding digital assets in the country under President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. 

$100 Million To Boost Pro-Crypto Candidates

The Fellowship PAC, unveiled through a press release on Monday, has pledged over $100 million to support candidates who advocate for innovation and the cryptocurrency sector, aiming to maintain America’s status as a global leader in digital assets. 

What sets the Fellowship PAC apart from previous political efforts, according to their statement, is its commitment to transparency and trust. The organization emphasizes that its mission is to foster a political environment that supports the broader crypto ecosystem rather than serving narrow interests.

The new political action committee aims to build on the crypto regulatory framework being established under the Trump administration, which is viewed as a pathway for the US to become the world’s digital asset capital.

Progress has already been made in the form of the passage of the GENIUS Act for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, also known as stablecoins, being one of the most notorious successes for the cryptocurrency industry this year. 

Super PACs Gear Up For 2026 Midterms

The Fellowship PAC’s objectives are clear: it seeks to support candidates dedicated to creating transparent and predictable regulations for digital assets. Additionally, the PAC aims to protect America’s edge in technology and entrepreneurship, ensuring that the innovation economy reflects American values of openness and fairness. 

A crucial focus will also be on preventing the migration of talent and entrepreneurs overseas by maintaining the US as the premier destination for innovation, supported by clear regulatory guidelines. The PAC’s press release also noted:

The launch of the Fellowship PAC follows a year of notable activity among crypto-focused political action committees, which are gearing up to increase their influence in upcoming special elections across the country. 

As previously reported by Bitcoinist, super PACs like Fairshake, along with its affiliates Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress, have already invested approximately $136 million in supporting over 58 pro-crypto candidates during the 2024 election cycle. 

With over $100 million in resources ready for the 2026 midterms, Fairshake is positioned to make a significant impact, bolstered by contributions from major players in the digital asset space, including Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ripple.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08809-6.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08809-6.59%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005608-6.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Share

Trending News

More

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma