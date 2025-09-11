New York AI startup JoJoWorld secures $8 million in funding to build 3D data infrastructure to empower embodied intelligence

PANews reported on September 11 that New York AI startup JoJoWorld completed an $8 million financing round. Investors include the Stellar Development Foundation, the world's third-largest stablecoin issuing and settlement agency, DraperU Ventures under Silicon Valley venture capital godfather Tim Draper, AlphaLion Investment, Stratified Capital, Selini Capital, All SeaSpark Family Fund, etc.

JoJoWorld is committed to building a decentralized spatial intelligent infrastructure, encouraging global creators to contribute high-quality 3D data for robot training and embodied intelligence, and solving the data bottleneck problem of cutting-edge AI models.