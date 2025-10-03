ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
New York Senator Liz Krueger highlighted that crypto mining has increased household electricity costs by $79 million and small business costs by $165 million annually. Critics argue the bill unfairly targets crypto miners while excluding AI and other high-performance computing operations. On Thursday, October 2, New York lawmakers introduced bill S.8518 as part of their [...]]]>New York Senator Liz Krueger highlighted that crypto mining has increased household electricity costs by $79 million and small business costs by $165 million annually. Critics argue the bill unfairly targets crypto miners while excluding AI and other high-performance computing operations. On Thursday, October 2, New York lawmakers introduced bill S.8518 as part of their [...]]]>

New York Considers Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Operations

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/03 17:23
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05894-8.32%
Particl
PART$0.2896-7.23%
  • New York Senator Liz Krueger highlighted that crypto mining has increased household electricity costs by $79 million and small business costs by $165 million annually.
  • Critics argue the bill unfairly targets crypto miners while excluding AI and other high-performance computing operations.

On Thursday, October 2, New York lawmakers introduced bill S.8518 as part of their plans to impose a tax on crypto mining operations. The Senate bill is centered on two primary objectives, which include combating climate change and reducing energy costs. The legislation focuses on Bitcoin and other energy-heavy crypto mining operations, addressing rising concerns about electricity usage and utility costs throughout the state.

Senator Liz Krueger has been leading this legislation with the goal of addressing crypto mining’s high electricity consumption. The bill seeks to channel these tax revenues into state energy affordability programs for low- and moderate-income households. Speaking on the development, Senator Krueger stated:

Crypto Mining Operations Using 100% Green Energy Will Get an Exemption

Krueger highlighted that crypto mining has raised electricity costs in New York by roughly $79 million annually for households and $165 million for small businesses. According to her, this was the key reason behind pushing this legislation forward. The recent crackdown comes despite New York adopting crypto for state payments earlier this year, per the CNF report.

As a result, the draft bill brings a tiered excise tax on energy consumption for mining operations. Facilities using up to 2.25 million kWh annually would be exempt, while those consuming 2.26–5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh.

Operations using 5–10 million kWh would be taxed at 3 cents, those up to 20 million kWh at 4 cents, and facilities exceeding 20 million kWh at 5 cents per kWh. The good thing about the bill is that mining operations that use renewable energy shall get a complete exemption.

Critics note that the bill targets only cryptocurrency miners, despite AI and other high-performance computing sectors consuming more energy than Bitcoin mining. The legislation could further strain miners’ already thin margins. As a result, those with grid-independent operations could further relocate to regions with lower electricity costs.

If enacted, the law could have major consequences for the industry. Just last month, a Bitcoin mining company partnered with Google on a $3.7 billion project to build data centers in New York, and increased regulatory pressure could significantly delay or derail these plans.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,826.83
$103,826.83$103,826.83

-1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.71
$3,512.71$3,512.71

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.04
$161.04$161.04

-3.41%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2677
$2.2677$2.2677

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16317
$0.16317$0.16317

-2.27%