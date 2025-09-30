New York Department of Financial Services chief Adrienne Harris to leave next month

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to CoinDesk, New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Director Adrienne Harris announced on Monday that she will step down from her position at the regulator next month. Kaitlin Asrow, NYDFS's Executive Deputy Commissioner for Research and Innovation, will take over as acting head of the agency. The NYDFS was the first state regulator to introduce specific rules for crypto companies, with its landmark BitLicense taking effect 10 years ago. Earlier on Monday, Harris told the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity Summit hosted by Solidus Labs: “During my tenure, from 2015 to 2021, the NYDFS issued 11 different pieces of regulatory guidance to strengthen the agency’s landmark BitLicense. “The industry has changed so much in that time, so it’s especially important that we begin work on refining the regulatory rules. This includes guidance on stablecoins, blockchain analysis, and cryptocurrency listings.” PANews reported on September 30th that, according to CoinDesk, New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Director Adrienne Harris announced on Monday that she will step down from her position at the regulator next month. Kaitlin Asrow, NYDFS's Executive Deputy Commissioner for Research and Innovation, will take over as acting head of the agency. The NYDFS was the first state regulator to introduce specific rules for crypto companies, with its landmark BitLicense taking effect 10 years ago. Earlier on Monday, Harris told the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity Summit hosted by Solidus Labs: “During my tenure, from 2015 to 2021, the NYDFS issued 11 different pieces of regulatory guidance to strengthen the agency’s landmark BitLicense. “The industry has changed so much in that time, so it’s especially important that we begin work on refining the regulatory rules. This includes guidance on stablecoins, blockchain analysis, and cryptocurrency listings.”