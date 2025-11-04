ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post New York Mayor’s Race Highlights The Persistence Of Rent Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) Even after almost 100 years of failure solving housing affordability, rent control is sill on the table in the nation’s largest city (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images The fact that candidates for mayor of New York City are fighting over rent control should be as bizarre as if they were arguing over whether the sun is the center of our solar system. Yet, like many other aspects of the housing discussion in the United States, price controls are still appealing to frustrated voters who see them as the solution to inflation. Democratic nominee and state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has promised to “freeze rents” (you can read his platform here) and put landlords out of business that he thinks are the “worst,” whatever that means. What would the wider impact of Mamdani’s policies be? I asked Robert J. Bolton, President and Executive Director of the Interchurch Center, ​to give me his view about what impact Mamdani’s policies could have on the non-profit sector. First, it’s important to highlight why rent control doesn’t work. Prices, including rents for apartments, are a quantitative measure of supply and demand. When rents go up, we know that more people want apartments than there are available units. When there is scarcity, people begin bidding wars for the limited supply available. This is classic inflation, too much money chasing too few goods. Mandates that cap prices do nothing to create new supply, and, in reality, disincentivizes new production because developers can’t cover their costs to produce. This makes rent inflation worse. You can read my longer analysis of the problem with rent control for more. The Interchurch Center is “a Class A office facility, with the mission to… The post New York Mayor’s Race Highlights The Persistence Of Rent Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) Even after almost 100 years of failure solving housing affordability, rent control is sill on the table in the nation’s largest city (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images The fact that candidates for mayor of New York City are fighting over rent control should be as bizarre as if they were arguing over whether the sun is the center of our solar system. Yet, like many other aspects of the housing discussion in the United States, price controls are still appealing to frustrated voters who see them as the solution to inflation. Democratic nominee and state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has promised to “freeze rents” (you can read his platform here) and put landlords out of business that he thinks are the “worst,” whatever that means. What would the wider impact of Mamdani’s policies be? I asked Robert J. Bolton, President and Executive Director of the Interchurch Center, ​to give me his view about what impact Mamdani’s policies could have on the non-profit sector. First, it’s important to highlight why rent control doesn’t work. Prices, including rents for apartments, are a quantitative measure of supply and demand. When rents go up, we know that more people want apartments than there are available units. When there is scarcity, people begin bidding wars for the limited supply available. This is classic inflation, too much money chasing too few goods. Mandates that cap prices do nothing to create new supply, and, in reality, disincentivizes new production because developers can’t cover their costs to produce. This makes rent inflation worse. You can read my longer analysis of the problem with rent control for more. The Interchurch Center is “a Class A office facility, with the mission to…

New York Mayor’s Race Highlights The Persistence Of Rent Control

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 01:43
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0248+14.81%
DAR Open Network
D$0.0212+0.37%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6895+0.01%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4931-3.86%
MemeCore
M$2.49432+3.87%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) Even after almost 100 years of failure solving housing affordability, rent control is sill on the table in the nation’s largest city (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The fact that candidates for mayor of New York City are fighting over rent control should be as bizarre as if they were arguing over whether the sun is the center of our solar system. Yet, like many other aspects of the housing discussion in the United States, price controls are still appealing to frustrated voters who see them as the solution to inflation. Democratic nominee and state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has promised to “freeze rents” (you can read his platform here) and put landlords out of business that he thinks are the “worst,” whatever that means. What would the wider impact of Mamdani’s policies be? I asked Robert J. Bolton, President and Executive Director of the Interchurch Center, ​to give me his view about what impact Mamdani’s policies could have on the non-profit sector.

First, it’s important to highlight why rent control doesn’t work. Prices, including rents for apartments, are a quantitative measure of supply and demand. When rents go up, we know that more people want apartments than there are available units. When there is scarcity, people begin bidding wars for the limited supply available. This is classic inflation, too much money chasing too few goods. Mandates that cap prices do nothing to create new supply, and, in reality, disincentivizes new production because developers can’t cover their costs to produce. This makes rent inflation worse. You can read my longer analysis of the problem with rent control for more.

The Interchurch Center is “a Class A office facility, with the mission to provide a working environment that is conducive to ecumenism and interreligious involvement,” essentially a workshare for non-profits and community-based organizations. Bolton’s comments are below and my comments are in italics.

How could proposed rental and housing policies affect nonprofits’ ability to secure affordable space?

Many nonprofits have fixed or grant-based budgets, and are already under pressure from rising commercial rents and a shortage of reasonably priced office space. That being the case, they may be forced to downsize or move away from communities they serve as a result of policies that limit availability or raise pressure on the market. Proposals granting nonprofit-specific safeguards or stable rents, on the other hand, would assist in maintaining accessible, mission-aligned spaces and free up groups to concentrate on service rather than financial survival.

The key words here are, “limit availability or raise pressure on the market.” Rent control policies usually fail, but rather than pull back on them, advocates usually pressure government for more controls which pushes new investment and building out of the market creating more inflation.

What are the practical implications of Mamdani’s plans on NYC’s nonprofit sector?

Although the main focus of Assemblymember Mamdani’s housing proposals, rent freezes, permanently affordable housing, and public housing investment, is on residential affordability, organizations may also feel the impact. Employees and clients who have more stable housing could create conditions for stronger, community-based operations.

However, nonprofits may have to deal with fewer reasonably priced commercial options or higher shared building costs if these regulations hinder new development or lessen incentives for landlords.

Rent control helps those who find themselves in a rent-controlled unit. But the wider effects only make scarcity worse, making things worse for everyone else.

Collaborative strategies that help organizations remain resilient amid rising rents: Collaboration, sharing space, combining administrative resources, and establishing partnerships for joint lease or ownership, can help nonprofits remain resilient. Incentives and zoning support for mission-driven tenants are also being pushed by many. As the cost of real estate in the city rises, we observe at The Interchurch Center how shared Class A office space promotes productivity and collaboration, assisting groups in staying steady, creative, and influential.

Communities and neighborhoods can combine their resources to acquire real estate and essentially, be their own landlords. Government can help most by providing seed capital or reducing risk for these sorts of initiatives. I’ve written often about how cooperatives and other strategies that enable fractional ownership of real estate can put residents and communities in control of their own space and destinies.

Bolton’s experience in managing organizations and real estate is a view that any new mayor should tap.

“Having directed both faith-based and nonprofit organizations for many years, I’ve observed how increasing rents can undermine community foundations.” And I would agree with his solution which is better and more sustainable than rent control: “Cooperation among policymakers, property owners, and mission-oriented organizations, allowing affordability and opportunity to thrive together.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogervaldez/2025/11/03/new-york-mayors-race-highlights-the-persistence-of-rent-control/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015198+6.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047754+48.81%
Allo
RWA$0.004505-0.94%
Starpower
STAR$0.12251-0.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,643.68
$105,643.68$105,643.68

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.82
$3,543.82$3,543.82

+0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5506
$2.5506$2.5506

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.49
$166.49$166.49

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17931
$0.17931$0.17931

+0.04%