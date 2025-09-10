New York Mets’ Prospect Jack Wenninger Becoming A Reliable Winning-er

Jack Wenninger has had a solid season for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Using an outstanding split-finger changeup in a four-pitch mix, the right-hander has certainly worked his way into the New York Mets’ future pitching plans.

The 23-year-old right-hander was overshadowed at Double-A early in the season by hard-throwing Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, both now with the Mets. Wenninger remained behind, refining his less-explosive stuff.

“He’s such a good athlete and has been an awesome worker,” Mets farm director Andrew Christie told Baseball America.

BINGHAMTON, NY: Jack Wenninger of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitches against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Matt Kipp/Minor League Baseball via Getty Images) Minor League Baseball via Getty Images

Wenninger’s fastball hits 96 mph and when he throws it for strikes, it sets up his 84-mph split. The combination has helped him get 145 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings this season. He mixes in curves, sweepers and cutters. If those three pitches develop, he could be in line for a future mid-rotation spot in New York behind Tong and McLean.

He is tied for the most wins in the minors with a 12-6 record and 3.07 earned run average. He has allowed only 107 hits and 42 walks. Wenninger won his first four starts in April and is 4-0 in eight starts since July 20.

All of that is a far cry better than his work in college He had a combined 11-12 record and 5.03 ERA over one year at Murray State and two at Illinois.

The Mets saw enough potential to give him a $225,000 signing bonus as a sixth-round choice in the 2023 MLB Draft.

His Three Best Outings

When Wenninger puts it all together, he can be overpowering. It has happened a few times this season, including:

April 23: He struck out 10 over 5 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 walk to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes.

July 6: He fanned 11 over 6 innings to beat the Hartford Yard Goats, giving up 1 unearned run, 2 walks and 2 hits. He threw 84 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Aug. 16: He fanned 8 over 6 innings, yielding 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 run to New Hampshire. He threw 84 pitches, 54 for strikes.

BINGHAMTON, NY: Jack Wenninger of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies delivers a pitch against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Matt Kipp/Minor League Baseball via Getty Images) Minor League Baseball via Getty Images

High pitch counts are a problem. While Wenninger’s steadfast resolve to battle batters is admirable, he needs to get quicker outs and go deeper into games. While he has lasted at least four innings in all of his 25 starts, his longest outing was 6 1/3 innings Aug. 22 in a win over the Portland Sea Dogs when he threw a season-high 93 pitches.

The development of a good breaking ball would help. A lot.

Pitching, Pitching, Pitching

The Mets have won two World Series, in 1969 and 1986. Both teams were built on good, young pitching.

QUEENS, NY: Tom Seaver of the New York Mets pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 4 of the 1969 World Series on Oct. 15, 1969 at Shea Stadium. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images

In 1969, they shocked the sports world by beating the power-laden Baltimore Orioles, who had a 112-53 record after sweeping the Minnesota Twins in a three-game AL Championship Series.

The Orioles hit .146 in losing four in a row to New York after winning the opener. Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (.053), Frank Robinson (.188) and all-stars Paul Blair (.100) and Dave Johnson (.063) were baffled.

The Mets had a 103-62 mark after sweeping the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. But for the season, their 109 homers were dwarfed by Baltimore’s 175. The Orioles had scored 779 runs to New York’s 632.

QUEENS, NY: Jerry Koosman of the Mets pitching in Game 5 of the World Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Shea Stadium on Oct. 16, 1969. The Mets won and took the series four games to one. Bettmann Archive

And while Baltimore had a 2.83 ERA for the season, led by Mike Cuellar (23-11, 2.38), Jim Palmer (16-4, 2.34) and Dave McNally (20-7, 3.22), the Mets’ 2.99 team ERA included Tom Seaver (25-7, 2.21), Jerry Koosman (17-9, 2.28) and relievers Ron Taylor (9-4, 2.72,13 saves) and Tug McGraw (9-3, 2.24, 12 saves). Young Nolan Ryan started 10 of his 25 games, going 6-3.

The Mets’ staff had a 1.80 ERA in the series. Koosman won games 2 and 5 with a 2.04 ERA. Gary Gentry worked 6 2/3 scoreless innings to win game 3 and Seaver, after losing game one, 4-1, pitched 10 innings to win game four, 2-1.

In 1986, the Mets’ 3.11 ERA led the NL as New York went 108-54, still the best record in team history. They had six pitchers with 10 or more wins, led by Bob Ojeda (18-5, 2.57), Dwight Gooden (17-6, 2.84) and Ron Darling (1-6, 2.81).

After beating the Houston Astros

BOSTON: Bob Ojeda of the New York Mets pitches during Game 3 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Oct. 21, 1986. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Focus on Sport via Getty Images

in six games in the NLCS, the staff put up enough zeroes to beat the Boston Red Sox in a classic seven-game series that included New York’s improbable 6-5 win in 10 innings in game 6.

New York Mets’ Outlook

The Mets are clinging to the sixth and final playoff spot in the NL. They already have 197 homers, led by Juan Soto (38), Pete Alonso (33) and Francisco Lindor (26).

New York has used a whopping 45 pitchers, however, with a combined age of 30.8, second oldest in the NL to the Chicago Cubs (30.9). That average is brought down by Tong (22), McLean (23) and Brandon Sproat.

NEW YORK: Nolan McLean is doused with water by New York Mets teammates celebrating his win over the Seattle Mariners in his Major League debut at Citi Field on Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Mets have allowed the most walks in the NL and the staff ranks in the middle in most categories. The only pitcher with truly electric stuff is closer Edwin Diaz. He has a 6-2 record, 26 saves and 1.83 ERA, fanning 83 in 54 innings and having allowed only 32 hits.

The Mets will have to hit their way to post-season success this year. They will need a couple of the young pitchers to produce, too. McLean has been great, going 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA.

Clearly, there are opportunities for the youngsters, including Wenninger and 22-yearold Jonathan Santucci (4-0 at Binghamton), to make an impact next year for the New York Mets.