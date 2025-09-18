New York regulator urges banks to harness blockchain analytics for crypto risks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:01
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+3.06%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000004-77.77%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3501+9.88%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08511-2.45%

New York’s top financial regulator advised banks to expand their use of blockchain analytics when handling virtual currency.

The regulator noted in a Sept. 17 industry letter sent to state-chartered banks and foreign branches operating in New York that the tools can help institutions better manage risks related to money laundering, sanctions violations, and other illicit activity.

Superintendent Adrienne Harris of the Department of Financial Services said the technology has proven effective for licensed virtual currency companies and should be considered by banks that either engage directly in digital assets or encounter crypto activity through their customers.

The department first issued guidance on blockchain analytics in April 2022, aimed at firms holding state virtual currency licenses. Since then, Harris said, banks have shown “increasing interest in and exposure to virtual currency” that warrants similar safeguards.

The regulator recommended that banks use blockchain analytics to screen customer wallets, verify the origin of crypto-linked funds, monitor activity across the broader digital asset ecosystem, and evaluate counterparties such as virtual asset service providers.

Banks are also encouraged to compare expected versus actual activity, develop risk assessments from network-wide intelligence, and weigh the risks of introducing new virtual currency products.

The department stressed that the list of applications was not exhaustive, noting that controls should be tailored to each bank’s risk appetite and operations. Harris urged institutions to update compliance frameworks regularly as markets, customers, and technologies evolve.

According to the notice:

It added that blockchain analytics can help banks safeguard the financial system against threats, including terrorist financing and sanctions evasion.

The guidance does not alter existing state or federal laws but highlights how regulators are pushing traditional banks to adopt the same risk-monitoring standards that have long applied to licensed crypto firms.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/new-york-regulator-urges-banks-to-harness-blockchain-analytics-for-crypto-risks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why