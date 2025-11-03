The post New Zealand Dollar flat lines near 0.5700 after weaker Chinese PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NZD/USD pair trades on a flat note near 0.5715 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The potential upside for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) seems limited after the downbeat China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. Traders will take more cues from the US October ISM Manufacturing PMI data later on Monday. Data released by RatingDog on Monday showed that China’s RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 50.6 in October from 51.2 in September. This figure came in below the market consensus of 50.9. The weaker-than-expected Chinese PMI data could drag the China-proxy Kiwi lower as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. The Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered its second interest rate cut of the year, lowering the benchmark rate to between 3.75% and 4.00%. Chair Jerome Powell signaled that a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, which traders now see only about a 63% possibility of a cut in December, down from 93% a week ago. The hawkish stance of the US central bank could lift the USD and act as a headwind for the pair. Nonetheless, US-China trade optimism might provide some support to the NZD against the Greenback. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to avoid escalation in their trade war last week. Trump decided to lower his tariff from 57% to 47% in exchange for China suspending export controls on its rare earths and increasing purchases of American soya beans. New Zealand Dollar FAQs The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that… The post New Zealand Dollar flat lines near 0.5700 after weaker Chinese PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NZD/USD pair trades on a flat note near 0.5715 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The potential upside for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) seems limited after the downbeat China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. Traders will take more cues from the US October ISM Manufacturing PMI data later on Monday. Data released by RatingDog on Monday showed that China’s RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 50.6 in October from 51.2 in September. This figure came in below the market consensus of 50.9. The weaker-than-expected Chinese PMI data could drag the China-proxy Kiwi lower as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. The Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered its second interest rate cut of the year, lowering the benchmark rate to between 3.75% and 4.00%. Chair Jerome Powell signaled that a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, which traders now see only about a 63% possibility of a cut in December, down from 93% a week ago. The hawkish stance of the US central bank could lift the USD and act as a headwind for the pair. Nonetheless, US-China trade optimism might provide some support to the NZD against the Greenback. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to avoid escalation in their trade war last week. Trump decided to lower his tariff from 57% to 47% in exchange for China suspending export controls on its rare earths and increasing purchases of American soya beans. New Zealand Dollar FAQs The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that…