Newcastle United And Alexander Isak

Newcastle United’s English head coach Eddie Howe (L) applauds as Newcastle United’s Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak celebrates on stage at the Town Moor in Newcastle upon Tyne, in north-east England, on March 29, 2025, during a celebration and presentation of the League Cup trophy with fans after Newcastle United won the English League Cup, their first domestic trophy for 70 years. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The most bruising transfer window in what feels like a life time is over for Newcastle United and it can finally move on, without Alexander Isak. The British record £125m ($167m) transfer to Liverpool he spent the entire summer trying to force was confirmed on Monday, Transfer Deadline Day, and Newcastle’s own acknowledgment left no doubt about the ill feeling festering towards him at St James’ Park.

Isak has refused to play and train at Newcastle for over a month, creating tension and uncertainty behind the scenes. It had been hoped he would remain its most important player and sign a new contract, having achieved so much in his three full seasons on Tyneside, including becoming the first player to score 20 Premier League goals in successive seasons at the club, scoring the winner in Newcastle’s first domestic cup final victory for 70 years and helping it back into the Champions League.

But a toxic stand off between club and player took its toll. There was no rousing goodbye, not a semblance of thanks or even mention of his goals and success, only the number of games played and the fact he was leaving. The statement totalled 37 words and was as cold as it could possibly be. Through all the anger and bitterness, many supporters have commented on how sad it is that Isak has been willing to tarnish his legacy at Newcastle and throw what was a rather special love affair away. Judging by its last communication, the club feels just as willing.

Ultimately, that is the lasting sense from the entire saga. Nobody at Newcastle, inside the club or fanbase, expected Isak to act like he has. In fact, it was briefed that Newcastle’s strength of conviction regarding his future was in part based a belief he would not force it.

Only, his side of the story suggests that this summer was the boiling point of a longer game, dating back to last summer when contract promises were regened upon. Promises mean nothing if they are not written down, and this is also a lesson in how not to negotiate from Isak’s agent; a six-year deal, effectively handing Newcastle the power over his prime years, with no break clause is what led to this. Any talk of broken promises is difficult to take seriously when the complainant is wilfully ignoring a legal, signed contract, which is nothing if not a promise.

It would also be pertinent to mention that Newcastle’s own late signing, £55m ($74m) striker Yoane Wissa, used similarly nefarious tactics to get his move from Brentford. It is hard to condemn one and not the other.

The truth is likely somewhere in the middle and will never come out in full, but questions should be asked of Newcastle’s judgement going in, because agitation always seemed likely given reports.

Yet what is undeniable is Isak has disrespected the club which gave him the platform to develop into the player he is today, ready to win the best trophies at one of the world’s biggest clubs. It was Newcastle who took a risk on him late in August 2022 when other clubs had baulked at Real Sociedad’s £63m ($84m) asking price, and backed his potential after he scored just six La Liga goals the previous season.

It was the Newcastle supporters who, after a tough start to last season which coincided with the aforementioned contract wrangle, revealed a huge mosaic with his name and banner donning the words “Alexander the Great” across St James’ Park before the match with West Ham in November. Love and belief were offered when he needed them and were not reciprocated. At the time of writing, there has been no message of gratitude towards Newcastle or the fans from Isak, potentially in response to the coldness of the club’s announcement.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 01: Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool FC at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer – LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Those who defend Isak say clubs often treat players like commodities, discarding them when unwanted, and so cannot complain too much when a player uses their power to shift the narrative. But justification of either side’s actions misses the wider point; it didn’t need to end like this. Had Isak approached his exit strategy more openly and collaboratively with graciousness towards those he served for three years, and Newcastle been more prepared to act from the start, a more amicable split could have been achieved, with his status preserved. It feels like Isak didn’t believe that to be possible, and now his legacy lies in a pit of smoke.

How will Alexander Isak be remembered at Newcastle United?

It isn’t, and has never been, about Liverpool. Nobody has begrudged Isak wanting a move to a bigger club with an immediate chance of more glory and money. But Newcastle, with Isak up front, was never that far off that standard, as evidenced by the cup win at Wembley in March.

The dangerous precedent set here is that both Isak and Wissa got what they wanted off the back of their dereliction of duty, sending a strong message to others that this is the way to get what they want.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi played and scored in Friday night’s win at Aston Villa before being given permission to complete the move to Liverpool he privately wanted. The deal fell through at the last minute because Palace didn’t have a replacement, suggesting that acting “properly” does no favours.

Isak should be a Newcastle legend but will never be seen as one. He has done things nobody else can match in the modern era, but it doesn’t matter. He traded that in for Liverpool. As a business deal, his Newcastle career is a blueprint for the Saudi Arabian-backed project; he arrived with world class potential, brought new levels of success and is leaving for a huge profit that allows the club to rebuild.

The harsh reality is he will never be remembered fondly. The next stage for Newcastle is about drawing a line under this difficult summer, but it shouldn’t have ended this way.