Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 00:47
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004863+1,01%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04649-3,68%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23098-3,69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01337-5,77%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,117-2,41%
Crypto News
New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play 

Nexchain AI has advanced rapidly in the global token presale market, drawing attention as it approaches $10 million raised.

Analysts describe Nexchain as a leading AI blockchain project, citing its hybrid consensus, advanced smart contracts, and security innovations. The protocol integrates sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs to increase efficiency while supporting cross-chain interoperability.

Recent milestones include progress to Stage 26 of the token presale, with each NEX priced at $0.104. To strengthen community trust, the team introduced a one-time promotional code, TESTNET100, which doubles purchases during this stage. With CERTIK providing security assurance and continued investor momentum, Nexchain’s presale is being closely monitored as one of 2025’s most notable crypto events.

Nexchain AI: Building a Blockchain with Advanced Intelligence

Nexchain AI is presented as the first blockchain built entirely with artificial intelligence integration. The system is designed to improve scalability, interoperability, and security. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake model supported by AI-driven optimizations. These adjustments enhance validator efficiency, reduce congestion, and support adaptive decision-making during transaction processing.

The network structure employs sharding combined with Directed Acyclic Graphs. This combination enables asynchronous confirmations and parallel transaction execution, delivering higher throughput. Cross-chain bridging protocols allow asset transfers between different ecosystems. Machine learning models support fraud detection and congestion prediction, strengthening reliability across use cases.

Smart contracts on Nexchain differ from traditional models. They adapt logic dynamically, detect anomalies, and refine execution based on historical data. This design improves efficiency while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. The blockchain also incorporates self-healing functions and post-quantum cryptography to address long-term security demands.

Token Presale Momentum and Strategic Allocation

The Nexchain token presale has reached Stage 26, with tokens priced at $0.104 each. Current figures confirm $9,087,335 raised out of a $10,125,000 target. In total, the project plans to raise $90.6 million during the presale phase, representing 32% of supply. The total token supply is 2.15 billion NEX, with structured allocation across seed, private, and public rounds.

Public participants receive 20% of the initial supply, while 17%  goes to the treasury. Other allocations include 15%  for ecosystem incentives, 10 percent to the team, and 8% for liquidity. Smaller portions are dedicated to rewards, marketing, and burn mechanisms.

This structured distribution supports both early liquidity needs and long-term sustainability.The token utility includes transaction fees, staking incentives, and governance participation. An inflationary model with annual burning regulates supply while ensuring staking rewards and network security incentives remain intact.

Roadmap Updates and Community Engagement

The project roadmap began with the token presale launch and is advancing toward broader network implementation. Following initial fundraising, Nexchain will release developer tools, scalability upgrades, and cross-chain features. The team recently introduced a one-time code, TESTNET100. 

The code provides a 100% purchase bonus to early supporters. The code provides a 100 percent purchase bonus to early supporters who contribute to the project. The update will include clear milestones, demonstrating transparency in development progress. Every stage of the token presale continues to sell faster, with growing investor participation.

This rapid pace has contributed to Nexchain’s reputation as one of the most watched presales of 2025.Security assurance remains a key focus. CERTIK has been engaged as the auditing partner, providing independent verification of network protections and protocols. The project emphasizes energy efficiency through predictive scaling, optimizing validator use without compromising throughput.

Real-World Applications Across Industries

Nexchain AI has been designed with enterprise adoption in mind. The platform provides infrastructure for decentralized applications requiring high performance and automation. Use cases include finance, healthcare, supply chain management, IoT, and decentralized AI services. In finance, Nexchain facilitates rapid settlement and fraud detection with post-quantum encryption. In healthcare, it secures electronic medical records, enabling compliance with privacy standards.

Supply chain networks use AI-powered contracts for automated tracking and predictive logistics. For IoT, machine learning models analyze device data in real time to detect anomalies. The protocol also supports decentralized AI services, including federated learning for distributed model training.These applications demonstrate the scalability of the platform beyond simple transactions, providing a framework for future decentralized economies.

Conclusion

Nexchain AI’s token presale continues gaining momentum as it nears the $10 million mark. With Stage 26 tokens priced at $0.104, investors are actively participating ahead of the next roadmap release. The integration of AI with blockchain consensus, scalable infrastructure, and advanced security positions Nexchain as a leading Layer 1 project.

Through adaptive smart contracts, cross-chain interoperability, and verified auditing by CERTIK, the platform provides a robust foundation for decentralized applications. As analysts continue to identify Nexchain as a top AI blockchain play, its token presale remains a key development in the crypto market of 2025.

More Details: 

Website: https://nexchain.ai/

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai/

X: https://x.com/nexchain_ai

Whitepaper: https://nexchain.ai/documents/Whitepaper-Nexchain.pdf

Faucet: https://testnet.nexchain.ai/

Blockscout: https://www.nexscan.cloud/

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

telegram

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/new-crypto-token-presale-nexchain-ai-nears-10m-raise-as-analysts-call-it-the-top-ai-blockchain-play/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1173-2,25%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002644-10,03%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008808+0,02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0,53911-6,49%
MemeCore
M$0,45819+1,15%
Capverse
CAP$0,0653+2,60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05287-4,32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project