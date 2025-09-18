Nexchain Gains While Solana Awaits Breakout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:35
  18 September 2025
Nexchain presale raises $10.3M with rewards and speed, while Solana struggles at $239 resistance as CME plans options.

Nexchain has emerged as one of the top crypto presales in 2025, raising more than $10.30 million in Stage 27. Tokens are priced at $0.108, with a confirmed listing set at $0.30. This setup offers early buyers a potential 278% return.

A standout feature is Nexchain’s revenue-sharing model. Ten percent of collected gas fees are redistributed daily to wallets holding NEX. The process is automatic, giving holders a share of network growth without added steps. As interest grows in new crypto presale projects, Nexchain continues to attract buyers with clear incentives.

Meanwhile, Solana trades near $234, facing resistance at $239. This contrast between a rising coin presale and an established altcoin testing key levels has sharpened investor focus.

Nexchain’s Presale Progress

Stage 27 of the Nexchain presale has already brought in more than $10.30 million out of a cap of $11.02 million. Strong fundraising confirms its place among the top presale crypto coins.

Distribution favors public buyers, with portions also set aside for liquidity, development, marketing, and staking rewards. Team tokens remain under vesting schedules, which helps manage supply. With this design, Nexchain positions itself as a best crypto presale for long term investors seeking structured entry.

Solana Faces Key Barrier

While Nexchain expands, Solana is testing a crucial level. At press time, SOL traded at $234 with $8 billion in daily volume. Analyst Ali Martinez described $239 as the most important resistance wall.

UTXO Realized Price Distribution data shows heavy holdings between $230 and $240, with a concentration at $239. This level often acts as a supply zone, as many investors look to sell when prices revisit prior entry points. Until buyers clear this resistance, Solana’s upward momentum may stall.

Additionally, CME Group confirmed plans to launch options contracts tied to Solana and XRP futures on October 13, subject to approval. Contracts will be offered in both standard and micro sizes, with expirations ranging from daily to quarterly.

This follows CME’s introduction of Solana and XRP futures earlier this year. The exchange had previously limited offerings to Bitcoin and Ethereum. The move is expected to expand institutional exposure, though Solana’s short-term performance still depends on overcoming $239 resistance.

Nexchain’s Infrastructure and Community

The Nexchain blockchain is designed for scale. It supports up to 400,000 transactions per second, powered by a hybrid Proof-of-Stake model combined with Directed Acyclic Graph technology. Transaction costs are fixed at $0.001, keeping fees predictable.

Community building is also central to its strategy. A $5 million airdrop campaign is underway, rewarding participants for connecting wallets and completing weekly tasks. Tokens are distributed directly in NEX without KYC requirements, broadening access. These initiatives place Nexchain among the most active web3 crypto presales of 2025.

Why Nexchain Leads the Conversation

Compared with Solana’s technical hurdle, Nexchain continues to build momentum through its crypto presale. Automatic daily rewards, high throughput, and eco-friendly infrastructure set it apart from other cryptocurrency presales.

For those evaluating the best crypto to buy now, Nexchain combines affordable entry with long-term potential. With more than $10 million raised and tokens priced well under $1, it remains one of the most notable upcoming crypto presales of 2025.

Learn more about the Nexchain presale here:

Website: nexchain.ai/

X: x.com/nexchain_ai

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nexchainai/

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-presale-2025-nexchain-gains-as-solana-struggles-at-239/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
