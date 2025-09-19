Bitcoin’s recovery steadied the wider crypto market after the asset bounced from support near $111,000 last week. By the start of this week, it traded above $117,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. As Bitcoin held ground, altcoins pushed higher and helped lift total market capitalization above $4.2 trillion. Among the biggest stories, BNB [...] The post Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.Bitcoin’s recovery steadied the wider crypto market after the asset bounced from support near $111,000 last week. By the start of this week, it traded above $117,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. As Bitcoin held ground, altcoins pushed higher and helped lift total market capitalization above $4.2 trillion. Among the biggest stories, BNB [...] The post Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.

Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 23:20
Bitcoin’s recovery steadied the wider crypto market after the asset bounced from support near $111,000 last week. By the start of this week, it traded above $117,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. As Bitcoin held ground, altcoins pushed higher and helped lift total market capitalization above $4.2 trillion. Among the biggest stories, BNB crossed $1,000 for the first time, while Nexchain’s presale advanced toward its $11 million stage target.

Nexchain Presale Progress

Nexchain has become one of the most active presale projects in 2025. In Stage 27, tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing of $0.30. That gap points to a projected 278% return at launch. More than $10.30 million has already been raised, closing in on the $11.02 million goal.

The allocation structure favors public buyers while also setting aside tokens for liquidity, development, marketing, and staking pools. Team allocations are subject to vesting, limiting immediate supply pressure and supporting long-term growth. This approach balances funding needs with sustainability, making Nexchain one of the best crypto presales to watch this year.

Rewards and Community Value

Nexchain has linked token holding directly with rewards. Ten percent of gas fees collected on the network are distributed daily to users who store NEX in private wallets. The process is automatic, requiring no additional action. This design ties adoption to direct benefits for participants and encourages long-term holding.

The NEX token also serves as a governance asset, giving holders voting rights on project decisions. Combined with its payment and staking roles, this utility positions Nexchain as one of the best crypto for long term participation in 2025.

Market Update: Altcoins Gain Ground

As Bitcoin’s dominance eased, several altcoins posted strong daily gains. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 14%, M advanced 13%, while AVAX and SUI added 9% and 8% respectively. HYPE, BCH, HBAR, LINK, SOL, DOGE, and ADA also moved higher, with gains of up to 6%.

BNB added 4.5% to break through the $1,000 barrier for the first time. Ethereum traded near $4,600, and XRP hovered around $3.1. Altcoin strength pushed the total market value $60 billion higher in just one day.

Nexchain’s Roadmap Ahead

The Nexchain roadmap extends beyond presale success. In 2025, the team will roll out the Nexpolia testnet, launch its governance model, and distribute rewards through a $5 million community airdrop. Stability upgrades later in the year are intended to prepare for mainnet readiness.

 

In early 2026, Nexchain plans to introduce a public beta and expand through exchange listings and DeFi integrations. This sequence of milestones gives it a path from presale stage to full adoption, setting it apart from many upcoming new crypto coins with limited delivery records.

Why Nexchain Leads Presales in 2025

Market rallies often drive attention to tokens with short-term momentum, but Nexchain’s progress comes from a clear model of speed, security, and community participation. Its presale has already crossed $10 million, its listing price is nearly triple the current stage rate, and its revenue-sharing system delivers daily rewards.

For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now or the best crypto for 10x gains in 2025, Nexchain continues to stand out as one of the most promising upcoming crypto projects of the year.

Learn more about the Nexchain presale here:

Website: nexchain.ai/

X: x.com/nexchain_ai

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nexchainai/

