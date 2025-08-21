Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/21 12:30
Nexo launched its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based a conversational tool designed to deliver real-time crypto insights, personalized portfolio data, and seamless product access.

Privacy and Data Sources

Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform, announced on Aug. 20 the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to offer users a “conversational” experience that combines real-time insights, market intelligence, and product access. The AI assistant is designed to provide users with a seamless and personalized experience.

According to Nexo, users can inquire about various topics, including crypto prices, trading trends as well as interest earned to which they will receive instant and tailored responses. Notably, the AI tool prioritizes user privacy by not collecting personal data such as email addresses or phone numbers.

The AI tool draws from a wide array of data sources, including Nexo’s internal product and account information, real-time crypto market feeds, the Nexo Help Center, and educational resources like Investopedia. Nexo, however, clarified that the assistant prioritizes user privacy and will therefore not collect personal data such as email addresses or phone numbers.

Through the AI tool, users can obtain detailed information such as accumulated interest for specific assets and total interest earned across holdings. They can also get an overview of recent transactions as well as general crypto market trends, all enriched with contextual details like loyalty tier and APY rates.

“Currently in public beta, the AI Assistant is part of Nexo’s iterative innovation approach. We are actively collecting user feedback to refine the experience, enhance functionality, and shape future releases,” the company explained.

The unveiling of the AI assistant follows the earlier launch of Nexo’s AI news summary feature which delivers concise summaries of impactful crypto news via daily app notifications.

The AI tool is said to embody a future in which digital wealth platforms merge user-friendly design with sophisticated intelligence to streamline user experiences and provide genuine value. Since the assistant is in beta, Nexo said it hopes to make improvements or additions based on user feedback.

