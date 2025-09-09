NexStox Launches Two Regulated RWA Platforms at WOW Summit Hong Kong: NexStox (LFSA) and NXMarket

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/09 15:59
RealLink
REAL$0.06207+0.66%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000212-1.39%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Allo
RWA$0.005464+19.66%

Hong Kong, 8 September 2025 – NexStox announced the official launch of two regulated centralised platforms for Real-World Assets (RWA) at WOW Summit, Hong Kong: NexStox, licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) and NXMarket in the Philippines. Both platforms are now live, providing compliant offerings and secondary trading for tokenised securities backed by real-world assets and businesses.

“Launching at WOW Summit is a statement of intent,” said Cathal Donnellan, President of NexStox. “Investors have been eagerly awaiting RWA markets that combine the security and transparency of traditional exchanges, while offering the ease-of-use, borderless nature, and 24/7 availability of digital assets markets. With NexStox and NXMarket, we are providing both institutions and retail investors alike a clear, regulated path to access agriculture, real estate, private stocks, infrastructure and other asset classes without compromising on governance, disclosure, or market integrity.”

“The NexStox Group is offering a fast, efficient, and low-cost entry into the licensed and regulated RWA token marketplace. We are looking at a starting price tag of as little as just $10,000, so come talk to us today on how every company can RWA to RWB their assets and business.”

NexStox’s dual-jurisdiction approach is designed to provide issuers with distribution flexibility and investors with clarity on the rules, protections, and lifecycle management of digital securities. The platforms support end-to-end issuer workflows, from onboarding and structuring through to listing, corporate actions, and ongoing disclosure. Market operations incorporate KYC/AML controls in line with local regulations and surveillance designed to safeguard fair and orderly trading.

About NexStox

NexStox operates regulated digital platforms for Real-World Assets (RWA). Through NexStox (LFSA-licensed) and NXMarket, the company provides compliant issuance and secondary trading of tokenised, yield-bearing securities backed by tangible businesses and assets. The platforms help institutional and retail participants access RWAs and real-world businesses (RWB) across sectors, including agriculture, real estate, credit and infrastructure, bringing efficiency, transparency and liquidity to previously illiquid markets.

Contact:

Warren Burke

VP Ecosystem

[email protected]

Links:

Website: nexstox.com 

X/Twitter: x.com/NexStox 

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/nexstox 

Telegram: t.me/NexStox 

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24167+3.20%
Particl
PART$0.2045+2.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Share
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00706+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Share
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0074+1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344+4.59%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Share

Trending News

More

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus

Why is Worldcoin (WLD) Skyrocketing 130% Today?