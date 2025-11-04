Next 1000x Crypto to Watch as XRP ETFs Will Launch Soon

Quick Facts:

However, several XRP ETFs are due for launch after the end of the US govt shutdown $XRP could be a 1000x crypto alongside $PEPENODE and $HYPER

XRP has spent years building anticipation, with many believing its blockchain could redefine global money transfers. Now, after a long wait, momentum is finally building. According to Nate Geraci, co-founder of the ETF Institute, the upcoming XRP ETFs could be the spark that finally sends $XRP soaring.

The SEC was expected to approve several XRP ETFs by the end of October, but the government shutdown has pushed these back. According to Nate’s post on X, the first XRP ETF launch is expected to occur within the next two weeks.

Ripple’s growth has been hindered in recent years by intense regulatory pressure and a prolonged legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Now, with Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration signaling plans to position the United States as a global hub for digital asset innovation, Ripple could finally get the regulatory clarity it’s been waiting for.

In anticipation of the coming XRP ETFs, we’ve identified a few crypto coins we expect to explode as a result. Naturally, one of these is Ripple ($XRP) itself, but we’re also taking a look at PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Let’s get into why we think these are the next 1000x cryptos.

1. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – The First Mine-To-Earn Meme Coin with Rewards For Top Players

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is recreating all of the fun of building your own crypto mining empire without any of the downsides. Forget about buying your own expensive server hardware and competing with real-world corporations – PEPENODE is bringing the virtual crypto mining experience on-chain.

PEPENODE is a crypto mining simulator that gives you your own customizable virtual server room, complete with nodes that generate $PEPENODE based on your hash rate. The more servers you purchase, the higher your hash rate climbs—and the greater your rewards.

The real strategy lies in how you spend your $PEPENODE. Since your server room has limited space, choosing which nodes to install becomes critical.

Premium servers offer higher efficiency and better hash rates, while specific node combinations can unlock significant performance boosts. Every choice counts, making PEPENODE as much a game of strategy as it is about mining.

The $PEPENODE token serves as the foundation for the game’s economy. If you want to refund your existing servers and cash out into $PEPENODE, you can do so at any time – whether you want to reinvest in more expensive servers or trade $PEPENODE out for other crypto.

You can get a head start before the game even launches by joining the official $PEPENODE presale. The project has already raised over $2 million, yet tokens are still available for just $0.0011317 each.

That’s already a bargain—but the real opportunity lies in $PEPENODE’s staking rewards. While the presale is live, any tokens you purchase can be staked for up to 631% annual rewards. It’s a dynamic presale, meaning the earlier you buy and stake, the higher your potential returns.

Join the PEPENODE project before the game goes live.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Hypercharging the Bitcoin Network with a Layer-2 Solution

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is upgrading the aging Bitcoin network using a Layer-2 based on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with zk-rollups. By integrating Solana into the network, Bitcoin Hyper should reduce the transaction fees you pay when trading $BTC – as well as introduce smart contract support to Bitcoin.

Compared to Ethereum and Solana, Bitcoin continues to struggle with slow transaction speeds and high fees. For most retail users and Web3 applications, it’s simply too costly to trade or build directly on Bitcoin’s base layer. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper steps in to change the game.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Bitcoin Hyper introduces advanced parallel processing, allowing it to handle thousands of transactions per second. These transactions are processed on a temporary ledger and later committed back to Bitcoin’s Layer 1 during periods of low congestion, dramatically reducing fees while maintaining security.

But the real breakthrough lies in smart contract functionality. Bitcoin Hyper expands Bitcoin’s utility, enabling users to trade crypto pairs, send NFTs, and access DeFi, all while maintaining their Bitcoin holdings for long-term growth.

Bitcoin Hyper runs on $HYPER, the official utility token of the network. With it, you get:

Reduced transaction fees when running smart contracts or trading crypto

Voting rights on the Bitcoin DAO, where you can vote on the future of the network

Access to exclusive features on some Bitcoin Hyper dApps, only open to $HYPER holders

That’s why the Bitcoin Hyper presale has already raised over $25.6M in token sales to date. It’s a dynamic presale, which is why the price of $HYPER has risen to $0.013215. However, you can buy in now and lock in presale staking rewards of up to 46%.

Get your $HYPER tokens today and join the future of the Bitcoin network.

3. Ripple ($XRP) – Low-Cost, Low-Latency Cross-Border Transactions for Financial Institutions

Ripple ($XRP) is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP ledger, a decentralized blockchain designed for fast and efficient settlement of payments. Initially created by Ripple Labs, $XRP serves as a bridge currency for financial institutions and businesses.

Ripple was created to revolutionize cross-border payments by offering near-instant settlement and ultra-low fees. Transactions on the Ripple network typically finalize within 3–5 seconds, making it dramatically faster than the traditional SWIFT system.

In conventional finance, international transfers are often slow and costly because banks depend on a web of correspondent institutions to process payments. This process can take several days and involve multiple layers of fees.

To make matters worse, banks must hold large reserves in various currencies to facilitate global transactions. Ripple’s use of $XRP as a bridge asset solves this problem by providing on-demand liquidity, allowing banks to process transfers instantly without tying up capital in multiple currency pairs. The result is faster, cheaper, and more efficient global finance.

$XRP fell from $2.80 to $2.30 during October’s flash crash but has since stabilized, trading steadily between $2.30 and $2.50.

Despite broader market uncertainty, institutional interest in XRP remains strong, driven by the anticipated launch of new XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With this growing adoption and renewed investor confidence, many analysts expect $XRP to see accelerated growth in the months ahead.

You can purchase $XRP through most CeX and DeXs.

All crypto products are volatile. Be sure to always do your own research before investing – and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Bodgan Patru, Bitcoinist, https://bitcoinist.com/next-1000x-crypto-xrp-etfs-launch-soon/