Next 1000x Cryptos to Buy as Institutions Hold 12% of All Bitcoin

Watch out for the next 1000x crypto as institutions now hold around 12.3% of the total Bitcoin supply, which pushes the coin’s value further.

Funds and public companies now hold nearly 1/8 of the total Bitcoin supply, according to the latest data released by Bitcoin macroeconomic strategy provider Ecoinometrics.

The number, which roughly translates to about 2.5M of the total supply of 21M $BTC, reflects the rapid Bitcoin strategy expansion in the last year.

For instance, Strategy remains the leading holder, with its 638,460 $BTC.

Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, crypto king has increased by 188,260,209%. While few coins could ever replicate its success, there are still a few with the potential to be the next 1000x crypto.

We’ll cover some of the most promising ones here, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Strategy, Metaplanet Lead Bitcoin Acquisition

In an X post on Saturday, Ecoinometrics revealed that public companies and funds now hold 12.3% of all Bitcoin. With the coin’s supply capped at 21M, this translates to roughly 2.5M $BTC held by these institutions.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy holds about 25% of institutionally-held Bitcoins with its 638,460 $BTC holdings. This year alone, the company has amassed a whopping 192,060 $BTC, thanks to its DCA strategy and HODLing mindset.

Another notable institution is Japan’s Metaplanet, which holds 20,136 $BTC at the moment, overtaking Riot Platforms as the number six in the list of top Bitcoin treasury companies.

Growing institutional adoption has helped push Bitcoin’s price upwards, which reached a new ATH last month at $124K. This is a considerable growth considering its price was only $0.10 15 years ago, translating to a growth of about 1,240,000x.

This kind of exponential growth might be difficult to replicate, but there are still many promising altcoins if you know where to look. Below are a few crypto presales with the potential to be the next 1000x crypto.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Next Chapter of the Bitcoin Ecosystem

While Bitcoin is light-years away from most altcoins in terms of value and institutional adoption, it’s by no means perfect. Compared to the likes of Ethereum and Solana, Bitcoin’s transactions are slow (capped at 7–10/s) and expensive.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) wants to change that through a Bitcoin Layer 2. Running on a Solana Virtual Machine, the L2 allows you to enjoy Solana-level speeds and transaction costs.

To participate, you’ll need to deposit $BTC to the L2, which serves as a fast lane to the typically congested main blockchain. As a result, transactions will be considerably faster and cheaper too.

You’ll also receive wrapped $BTC ($wBTC) on the L2, which you’ll be able to use for things not possible before, such as staking and interacting with dApps, or governance voting.

When launched, Bitcoin Hyper can revolutionize how Bitcoin is used. This can help further increase Bitcoin’s value, which ultimately benefits $HYPER. Other investors think so too, considering its token presale has raised almost $16M.

Whales have even bought $64K over the weekend in four transactions ($12.5K, $12.2K, $26.5K, and $13.1K), which shows how viral the presale is becoming.

To join the $HYPER presale, go to the Bitcoin Hyper website, connect your crypto wallet, and then buy tokens using your credit/debit card or crypto.

Each token only costs $0.012915, a very affordable opportunity for potentially 1000x gains down the line. You can also stake your tokens and enjoy rewards at 71% APY.

With less than a day before the next price increase, it’s best to buy your Bitcoin Hyper tokens today.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Powering the Market’s Up-and-Coming Crypto Wallet

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is your gateway to getting the most out of the most promising crypto wallets to date, Best Wallet.

The wallet lets you buy, sell, store, and, in the future, even stake crypto on your mobile Best Wallet App.

Plus, the wallet also features top-notch security to protect your assets. For one, it’s a non-custodial wallet, which means only you have access to your private keys to sign your transactions and prove your ownership of the crypto.

And the most important aspect – you can buy into presales like Bitcoin Hyper directly from the mobile app. No need to visit the official presale site.

Holding $BEST tokens gives you exclusive perks in the Best Wallet ecosystem, including low transaction fees, early-bird access to presales in the Token Launchpad, and governance rights.

At the moment, you can buy $BEST tokens for $0.025645 apiece or stake them for 84% APY via the official Best Wallet Token website or the Best Wallet app.

With future-proof utility and a feature-packed crypto wallet, Best Wallet Token has attracted significant whale attention (a $70.2K transaction nearly 2 weeks ago). It has already raised over $15.8M in its ongoing presale, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Don’t get left behind in one of this year’s hottest presales. Join the Best Wallet Token presale today.

3. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) – Transforming the Meme Coin Market with the Little Pepe Layer 2

Pepe-themed tokens have always been a hit, thanks to the community behind them. And in this case, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is no exception. Having raised over $25.6M in its presale, it’s easily one of this year’s best crypto fundraisers.

This isn’t at all surprising – aside from strong community support, the project also has real utility. The team is developing a Layer 2 on the Ethereum Virtual Machine that aims to become the new home of meme coins.

Its combo of a lightning-fast chain and degend community creates a perfect storm that could transform the meme coin market when it launches.

Furthermore, the team will also list $LILPEPE on top exchanges like Uniswap, which could potentially boost its value further. And if we look at how previous frog-themed coins performed post-launch, then it looks like Little Pepe has nowhere to go but up.

You can buy$LILPEPE tokens at its official website. You can also join its $777K giveaway to potentially win $77K worth of $LILPEPE. To participate, you need to buy $100 worth of tokens and perform tasks.

To learn more about the project, we recommend you read the Little Pepe whitepaper.

With fewer Bitcoins now available, we can expect their value to go up in the coming years. Meanwhile, you should keep an eye on the next 1000x crypto, which may include Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Remember, this article is not financial advice, and you should do your own research before investing.

