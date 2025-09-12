Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 06:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.752-0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.13979+15.84%
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00005576+2.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26249+6.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001075+1.79%
The crypto market cap has returned above $4T. Reporting has examined three sub-$1 meme tokens: Maxi Doge ($MAXI) with a presale at $0.0002565 and staking up to 157% APY; PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) with mine-to-earn and near $1M raised; Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) planning a Solana rollout with a 1:1 ETH burn.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Share
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0591+2.15%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24325+3.85%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Share
SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

SPX6900 (SPX) is currently trading at $1.40, having gained 0.86% in the last session. Trading volume in the past 24 hours reached $55.84 million, a 9.66% gain compared to the day before, while the price change over the past seven days reflects a whopping 20.28% growth. Market specialists are attributing the rally to revive investor […]
SPX6900
SPX$1.4384+0.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198692+3.34%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/12 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing

Exciting Development: Fidelity SOL, Canary HBAR, XRP Crypto ETFs Emerge on DTCC