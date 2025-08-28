Next Crypto to Explode as Google Is Building Its Own Blockchain

Tempo. Arc. And now… GCUL?

There’s a battle brewing between blockchains. Surprisingly, it’s not between cutting-edge Layer 2 or Layer 3 chains, or among competing cross-chain models.

Instead, three market leaders are going ‘back to the future’ with plans for their own new Layer 1 solutions:

Google Cloud plans the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL)

Stripe aims to launch Tempo, its own Layer 1 payments solution

Circle will add its own $USDC as the native token for its Arc Layer 1

What’s behind the push for new fundamental crypto layers? And will Google dominate crypto like it dominates tech?

Google’s ‘Credibly Neutral’ Crypto Infrastructure

Announced by Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy, the GCUL blockchain is designed as a ‘performant’ and ‘credibly neutral’ infrastructure tailored for institutional finance. It marks Google’s most serious step yet into Web3 and blockchain infrastructure.

However, Google is also making a few interesting decisions with GCUL that could either increase adoption or make the new Layer 1 seem like an outsider.

Breaking from blockchain tradition, GCUL allows for Python-based smart contracts – a clear contrast to Ethereum’s Solidity or Solana’s Rust. This choice is likely pragmatic, reducing the barrier for enterprise and fintech developers who are familiar with Python from finance, data, and AI fields.

But without comprehensive tooling, auditing frameworks, and interoperability bridges, Python-based ecosystems might isolate developers from broader blockchain communities.

Google also brands GCUL as infrastructure that any financial institution can build on – hence the ‘neutrality’ claims. Unlike Stripe’s Tempo or Circle’s Arc, which tie directly into their own payment ecosystems, the pitch for GCUL is that it will be open and scalable to billions of users across existing blockchains.

Skepticism remains. Can institutions and individuals trust Google not to prioritize its own sprawling business interests? Or is ‘neutrality’ more marketing than reality,’ noting Google’s entrenched verticals in payments, cloud services, and advertising.

Reimagining Blockchain Infrastructure

The Universal Ledger is not just theoretical. CME Group has already completed the first phase of integration and testing, exploring its viability for tokenized asset settlement and wholesale payments.

Google hasn’t confirmed yet whether GCUL will be public or permissioned, but a broader deployment across market participants is expected to ramp up in 2025, with a potential full rollout in 2026.

GCUL stakes a claim in a growing market of institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. Like Arc and Tempo, GCUL is engineered to meet the demands of growing global financial markets.

But unlike its potential competitors, Google wants it all – not just payments or stablecoin dominance, but everything:

Commercial bank money

Stablecoins

Tokenized assets

AI-powered compliance

If GCUL delivers on its promises—faster settlement, regulatory-aligned compliance, and developer accessibility—it could potentially undermine Ethereum’s dominance in stablecoin settlement. Solana might also face increased competition from institutional players.

The rise of GCUL could benefit a range of adjacent players:

Cloud infrastructure providers like AWS and Azure may see increased demand for compute power.

Blockchain ETFs could attract new investment tied to institutional blockchain growth.

Crypto custodians like Fireblocks or BitGo might become essential partners for institutions managing tokenized assets on GCUL.

GCUL has a long way to go first, facing several obstacles: market headwinds, strict regulatory scrutiny around cross-border securities, competition among themselves, and institutional trust in a supposedly neutral platform operated by a corporate giant.

As Circle, Google, and Stripe duke it out

Google Aims for the Clouds

The Google Cloud Universal Ledger is arguably the most ambitious Layer-1 blockchain project to date, redefining infrastructure for institutional finance.

Its actual impact depends on execution, regulatory clarity, and whether users trust Google to remain neutral. If successful, GCUL, Arc, and Tempo could be the foundational layers of the next version of the blockchain and propel existing tokens like $MAXI to new heights.

Do your own research: this isn't financial advice.