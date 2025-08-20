Next Crypto to Explode: Cold Wallet, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and SUBBD Presales Heating Up

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 02:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05079+2.48%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31796-4.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.75%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05688+4.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+8.93%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02608-4.25%
Cold Wallet

Presales often give early buyers a rare chance to secure tokens at steep discounts before public listings push valuations higher. In today’s market, several projects are standing out with strong adoption potential and clear utility. Among them, Cold Wallet is leading the pack thanks to its cashback-driven design and a presale-to-launch price gap that sets it apart.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Hyper leverages Bitcoin’s brand while introducing faster transactions and DeFi features. Snorter merges trading with social engagement, turning insights into income. SUBBD addresses subscription management using blockchain. Each of these projects has unique strengths, but for those asking which could be the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet’s numbers and growth model put it at the top.

Cold Wallet (CWT): A Built-In 50× Growth Gap

Cold Wallet is redefining what a self-custody wallet can be. Instead of charging users with endless fees, it rewards them. Every gas payment, coin swap, or on/off-ramp transaction returns cashback in the native CWT coin. Users who hold more CWT unlock higher tiers of rewards, up to 100% cashback on gas fees.

The urgency lies in the presale math. Cold Wallet has already raised $6.2 million and is now in Stage 18, with coins priced at just $0.00998. The confirmed launch price of $0.3517 locks in a 35×+ gap for current buyers before the market even begins natural price discovery.

AD 4nXfxsv0nXYXRu eELCOWxW0QRL4yyCSPrwNpAnWwdZEYCpmEihlhU1frIgSVi9NNXUrhuJTsWHg g zjniRvLCikt14ydItHhx8fNkcuBWFk50ktKgu4Mxq4HqvBID7H0bUuwhMV?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

Its presale is structured across 150 stages, each one incrementally increasing the coin price. This means that waiting even a few rounds could mean paying much more for the same allocation.

With strong fundamentals, cashback utility, and a ready-made user base through the Plus Wallet acquisition, Cold Wallet is gaining traction fast. These factors make it one of the strongest candidates for the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin’s Reach

Bitcoin Hyper takes advantage of Bitcoin’s massive reputation but aims to go further. By building on a Layer-2 solution powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine, it introduces faster transactions, lower costs, and DeFi functionality. This approach not only improves Bitcoin’s scalability but also makes it more versatile for payments, finance, and applications.

The presale is attracting attention due to its favorable pricing compared to the expected listing value. Tapping into Bitcoin’s established brand and user community gives Bitcoin Hyper a strong foundation.

Snorter: Turning Social Trading Into Rewards

Snorter blends trading with social finance, creating a platform where users can monetize their insights. Traders earn rewards when others follow their strategies, and the native token powers tipping, staking, and access to premium analytics.

Currently in presale, Snorter’s token is selling at a fraction of its expected exchange rate, giving early participants a price advantage. Social finance platforms often see rapid adoption, and Snorter’s gamified reward structure could help drive viral growth.

AD 4nXdLA8 lcTIzjFAfVLyXRgDL1tb3ez5ZbydsRsz873iWsQlsolT6IJ igstoQfVeuUxKZjPqvuRQWiZCIo vulshIhunq7WXnaRZgVbusWQa47H vxydvVW4swOhjw6iPNgCRYGSdw?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

By combining community-driven engagement with financial incentives, Snorter holds a promising place among projects competing for the next crypto to explode title.

SUBBD: Decentralizing Subscription Management

SUBBD is tackling a problem nearly everyone faces: managing recurring subscriptions. Whether for streaming, software, or services, tracking costs across multiple platforms can be difficult. SUBBD offers a blockchain-based solution where subscription credits are tokenized and can be shared or transferred peer-to-peer.

The crypto presale pricing is far lower than its intended listing value, providing early buyers with a significant discount. Given the sheer size of the subscription economy, a decentralized solution like SUBBD could appeal to a wide user base.

AD 4nXcc9pjvqpSpc z9v 5Q8ykQVL7MMCSde7hv1mLU9uJsCI8mdyYEeVVYvk2BlhnDKEE6paia01YR284JnE5R2NztTxbup8CdE5Q3Lf5JuMlYNQvdfqA5yh0SCuOamzxZpUMsbWcEQg?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

With strong utility tied to a growing industry, SUBBD earns its place as one of the promising presale projects to watch in 2025.

Final Thoughts

Crypto presales are short windows of opportunity, and the current group includes some of the most promising projects for those looking ahead to 2025. Cold Wallet leads with a $6.2M presale, Stage 18 pricing at $0.00998, and a cashback model that ties rewards to real use. Bitcoin Hyper adds layered functionality to Bitcoin’s trusted base, Snorter monetizes social trading, and SUBBD streamlines subscription management through blockchain.

AD 4nXf4dt8icERFMUXFOzl0n1VTalb7HFIhfSjVhM0E0ic7C0NS2VrU6Z7Z5EhQKH267eiqC3kx3PmAwg3wV7aRk9CeeSny5m saNyaDbCgjqn4Wccw1MOBCRJ3npA6NIkXgvhTu0vR4g?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

For those wondering which project could be the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet stands out for its locked-in 35× price gap, self-custody utility, and clear adoption pathway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise