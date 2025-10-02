ExchangeDEX+
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today's Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 2, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that's aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 2)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 18:00
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 2, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

Logo Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) - Real-Time Layer-2 Solution for Scaling Bitcoin Launch: May, 2025 Join Presale Logo Maxi Doge ($MAXI) - High-Impact Meme Coin Built On Strength, Staking & Conviction Launch: July, 2025 Join Presale Logo PepeNode ($PEPENODE) - A New, Gamified Way to Mine to Earn Meme Coin Rewards Launch: February, 2025 Join Presale Logo Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) - Empowering Retail Traders with Viral Meme Energy & Exclusive Insights Launch: February, 2025 Join Presale Logo Best Wallet Token ($BEST) - Get Easy, Early Access to New Curated Presale Projects Launch: November, 2024 Join Presale

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Nasdaq Firm Pulls All Stops for Solana, Adds Heavyweight Advisor: Can This Turn Snorter Token in the Next Crypto to Explode?

October 2, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Upexi has just added SOL Big Brain to its advisor team, joining Arthur Hayes in refining the company’s Solana treasury strategy.

This has just turned Upexi into the leading Solana treasury firm, with a 140% surge in its share price.

Such institutional adoption is sure to benefit $SOL’s price. The altcoin has pumped by 7% in the last day, with a 28% increase in its trading volume.

We could even see $SOL push to $500 soon, and the latest technical analysis seems to support this theory. Wedge support in $SOL’s 1-day chart shows good momentum indicators.

Solana 1-day chart showing a rising wedge pattern

If this prediction comes true, then $SOL-based altcoins like Snorter Token ($SNORT) could also pump. This project is especially promising because it introduces the fastest and cheapest trading bot on Solana – the edge you need to trade shoulder to shoulder with the best of the best.

Read more about Snorter Token in our guide.

Circle Expands Its $635M Treasury to Solana, Bringing More Eyes on Snorter Token’s Soaring Presale

October 2, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Circle just expanded its $635M treasury to Solana, with USYC already present on blockchains like Canton, Ethereum, and NEAR.

The official announcement invoked Solana’s ‘low-latency transaction confirmations and high throughput’ as the rationale for the move.

Circle announcing USYC’s Solana integration on X

The Solana integration enables USYC as margin collateral on perpetual DEXs, deploys it into automated yield vaults, and allows its listing as a borrow/lend asset.

Solana-related projects, like Snorter Token ($SNORT) stand to gain a lot from this as well.

The Snorter Bot presents itself as the fastest coin sniper on the market with automated scam detectors, fast and secure swaps, and the lowest fees of any trading bot at lunch (0.85%).

Learn what Snorter Token is right here.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-2-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
