Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 3)

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

October 3, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz believes centralized exchanges (CEXs) are set to lose their dominance in crypto trading.

Speaking recently, Kunz said that in the next 5–10 years, CEXs will no longer hold custodial control of assets and will instead function mainly as frontends for trades executed on-chain via smart contracts.

Currently, Centralized exchanges isolate liquidity within their own platforms. Alternatively, 1inch’s aggregator pools liquidity across multiple DEXs, giving investors access to better pricing, deeper markets, and lower slippage.

As this model scales, Kunz predicts that aggregated, cross-chain liquidity will replace centralized order books as the center of trading. This move also underscores the rising importance of non-custodial wallets, which Kunz views as the future of finance.

Among them, Best Wallet has gained momentum as a next-gen Web3 wallet offering seamless DeFi access.

At the center of its ecosystem is the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), currently in presale and drawing strong investor interest. Whales are already circling in stacking their bags with $BEST worth $70.2K and $50.9K.

Here’s how to buy Best Wallet Token.

Pump.fun Rallied 37% to $0.0069 in the Last Week, Accelerating Meme Coin Hype: Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?

October 3, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Pump.fun has jumped by 37% in the last week, reaching $0.0069. According to the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), there’s increasing demand for $PUMP at the moment.

The MACD is also showing good momentum, and if these two technicals converge, we could see $PUMP test its $0.0090 ATH after breaching $0.0077.

All this translates to good potential for other meme coins – after all, the meme market is very cohesive. One token pumping often leads to a trickling-down effect on others.

And Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is perfectly positioned to capture that hype. It’s Dogecoin’s younger cousin who’s always wanted to escape the king’s shadow.

So, it opened its own presale, and traders have already added over $2.7M to it. $MAXI is now $0.0002605, and you can also stake it for 125% immediately after purchase.

Here’s how to buy Maxi Doge if you’re interested.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-3-2025/