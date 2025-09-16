Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 16)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 16, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. As Altcoin Euphoria Builds, $SNORT Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

September 16, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 80, signaling a powerful shift toward altcoin dominance.

While major players like $SOL and $XRP are leading the charge, analysts suggest the real euphoria is still ahead – typically when the best low-cap tokens explode in the final phase of the cycle.

Alt: Altcoin Season Is On, Say Analysts | Source: X

That’s where Snorter Bot and the Snorter Token ($SNORT) come in. With its AI-powered trading bot, Snorter is built for the chaos and opportunity of peak altseason – —and is quickly gaining traction as the next crypto to explode.

Presale is live now and early buyers are getting in before the hype hits.

Our Snorter Token price prediction forecasts $0.94 by the year’s end, a 800% ROI.

Pepenode: Next Crypto to Explode as REX-Osprey Prepares to Launch XRP and DOGE ETFs

September 16, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

There’s no stopping REX-Osprey as its XRP ($XRP) and Dogecoin ($DOGE) ETFs are expected to launch this week.

Yesterday, REX Shares teased on X its upcoming XRP ETF, the first in the US to deliver investors spot exposure to $XRP.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas posted that REX-Osprey’s $DOJE spot ETF offering $DOGE exposure will launch alongside the XRP one on Thursday, September 18.

ETFs like these help further expand crypto adoption among individuals, particularly those who prefer to do so indirectly versus buying assets themselves.

Aside from ETFs and trading, crypto mining is yet another way to get into the market.

Pepenode’s ($PEPENODE) virtual meme coin mining rig can revolutionize mining, as it doesn’t require users to set up their own rig, which can cost several thousand dollars.

Its fun premise has already attracted investors, allowing it to raise over $1.1M to date, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

Use our guide to buy Pepenode quickly and easily.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-16-2025/