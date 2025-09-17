Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 17)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice.

September 17, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

The new Chinese meme coin, Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA), recorded $300K during its first presale day. Two days later it tripled that performance, such that it now sits at over $900K.

The presale is only set to last 33 days and this early performance hints at $PANDA as a potential banger post-launch.

Another noteworthy prospect is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), currently in a $2.2M presale. As Dogecoin’s buffer and more unhinged step brother, Maxi Doge brings degeneracy back into the cryptosphere.

We’re talking about 1000x-leveraged positions, no safety nets, and no fear; just yolo through the charts in the hope of retiring by 22.

You can learn what Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is right here.

Pump.fun’s $PUMP Dominates Charts With 77% Performance Last Week, Fueling Snorter Token Next

September 17, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Pump.fun’s $PUMP pumped 77% over the last week, up nearly 270% from its bottom price. The coin saw its ICO in July, when it raised $600M, raising the company’s valuation to over $4B.

$PUMP’s success as a Solana meme reflects onto other Solana contenders like Snorter Token ($SNORT), the coin hunter’s best ally.

The project introduces the Snorter Bot, the official sniper riffle-trained Aardvark who can snipe hot tokens in milliseconds with unparalleled efficiency and for predictable profit.

You can learn how to buy $SNORT right here.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-17-2025/