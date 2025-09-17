Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 17)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 17, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Chinese Pudgy Pandas Raises $300K In Its First Day of Presale, Fueling Maxi Doge's $2.2M Presale

September 17, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

The new Chinese meme coin, Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA), recorded $300K during its first presale day. Two days later it tripled that performance, such that it now sits at over $900K.

The presale is only set to last 33 days and this early performance hints at $PANDA as a potential banger post-launch.

Another noteworthy prospect is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), currently in a $2.2M presale. As Dogecoin’s buffer and more unhinged step brother, Maxi Doge brings degeneracy back into the cryptosphere.

We’re talking about 1000x-leveraged positions, no safety nets, and no fear; just yolo through the charts in the hope of retiring by 22.

You can learn what Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is right here.

Pump.fun’s $PUMP Dominates Charts With 77% Performance Last Week, Fueling Snorter Token Next

September 17, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Pump.fun’s $PUMP pumped 77% over the last week, up nearly 270% from its bottom price. The coin saw its ICO in July, when it raised $600M, raising the company’s valuation to over $4B.

$PUMP’s success as a Solana meme reflects onto other Solana contenders like Snorter Token ($SNORT), the coin hunter’s best ally.

The project introduces the Snorter Bot, the official sniper riffle-trained Aardvark who can snipe hot tokens in milliseconds with unparalleled efficiency and for predictable profit.

You can learn how to buy $SNORT right here.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-17-2025/

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board's last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who's been Trump's top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed's records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran's Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump's first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn't quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025.
The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining's efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000.
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.
