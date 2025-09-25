Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 25, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 25, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 25)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 18:02
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 25, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Institutional DOGE Hype Returns: Thumzup Sparks Momentum, Maxi Doge Presale Surges — The Next Crypto to Explode

September 25, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Thumzup Media Corporation, renowned for accumulating Bitcoin and Dogecoin, has approved a $10M share buyback program, valid through 2026. Alongside expanding its mining and crypto treasury, its buyback program underscores growing institutional confidence in digital assets.

With institutions like Thumzup investing in the Dogecoin sector, retail investors view it as validation of the sector’s strong growth, fueling hype around DOGE and everything in its orbit.

The announcement reignited the broader meme coin space, drawing fresh investor interest to DOGE-linked projects. Riding this momentum, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has already raised $2.4M in its presale.

Maxi Doge is the meme coin Alpha, seeking revenge from his distant cousin, Doge coin, who hogged all the limelight at every family gathering. He lives in a place where rules don’t exist, molds are shattered, and 1000x is the only goal, no matter how wild the leverage gets.

With its extreme gains crypto adrenaline, this token is for degens living life on the ‘Perma 100x leverage edge’ with an endless drive to ‘crush the charts’.

See what Maxi Doge is in our guide.

As Ethereum Reclaims $USDT Lead from Tron, Is Best Wallet Token the Next Crypto to Explode?

September 25, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

$USDT – the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap – can be deployed on nearly any chain.

But the vast majority of the token supply resides on either Ethereum or Tron. And until recently, Tron held the edge, with both blockchains fluctuating between $75B-$80B in market cap.

But Ethereum recently surged back to reclaim the lead and break the $80B barrier.

With stablecoins showing no sign of slowing down, is Best Wallet Token ($BEST) the next crypto to explode? The project features a utility token and forthcoming crypto card to make buying, storing, and spending your crypto easier than ever before.

Learn what Best Wallet Token is with our guide.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-25-2025/

