Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 9)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 9, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 39,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) - Real-Time Layer-2 Solution for Scaling Bitcoin Launch: May, 2025 Join PresaleMaxi Doge ($MAXI) - High-Impact Meme Coin Built On Strength, Staking & Conviction Launch: July, 2025 Join PresalePepeNode ($PEPENODE) - A New, Gamified Way to Mine to Earn Meme Coin Rewards Launch: February, 2025 Join PresaleWall Street Pepe ($WEPE) - Empowering Retail Traders with Viral Meme Energy & Exclusive Insights Launch: February, 2025 Join PresaleBest Wallet Token ($BEST) - Get Easy, Early Access to New Curated Presale Projects Launch: November, 2024 Join Presale

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Dogecoin Rallies Amid ETF buzz: Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?

September 9, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Fuelled by the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF speculation and recent macroeconomic shifts, Dogecoin has posted a 10% gain on the weekly chart.

On Tuesday, $DOGE’s 24h trading volume jumped 62% to $3.82B.

If the ETF materializes and the trend continues, the meme coin captain could be eyeing a new all-time high by the year-end.

But $DOGE is not the only one set to pump.

The growing whale traffic to Maxi Doge ($MAXI) hints that it could be the next crypto to explode. While $DOGE has largely saturated with a gigantic market cap of over $35B, the younger cousin is now in its presale phase, and has raised ~$2M already.

The Maxi Doge presale is rapidly selling out, as the compelling narrative centered around the unhealthy degen culture sparks interest.

To learn more about Maxi Doge and join the presale, visit the official website.

Legacy Memes like Shiba Inu Fade, PepeNode Emerges as the Next Crypto to Explode

September 9, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a modest recovery, trading at $0.00001285, up 3% in 24 hours, but it’s still down half a percent year-on-year. This reflects how legacy meme coins which once dominated headlines now struggle to maintain momentum.

That’s why experts tip newer, utility-focused meme coins like PepeNode ($PEPENODE) as the next cryptos to explode. Instead of relying on hype alone, PepeNode introduces a unique “mine-to-earn” mechanic, letting holders build virtual rigs and earn meme coin rewards.

With a jaw-dropping 1,535% staking rewards and deflationary mechanics, the PepeNodes presale offers greater upside for traders looking beyond $SHIB or $PEPE’s fading spark.

In fact, given a successful presale, adoption of its off-chain mine-to-earn game, exchange listings, and favorable market conditions, our PepeNode price prediction projects a 124% ROI by the end of 2025.

Find out how to buy PepeNodes and lock in those gains now.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-9-2025/