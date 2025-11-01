Next Crypto To Explode? PEPENODE Hits $2M as JPMorgan Plans Tokenization Platform in 2026

Takeaways: JPMorgan is expanding the on-chain finance services it offers on the Kinexys blockchain.

Kinexys Fund Flow will automate fund payments and improve oversight for managers.

Chainlink is a crucial component of JPMorgan’s ongoing tokenization initiatives.

$PEPENODE could be a cheaper way to earn passive crypto than Chainlink.

JPMorgan’s digital asset division recently launched Kinexys Fund Flow, a tokenized platform that provides real-time insights and automation tools to fund managers and firms managing investments.

The service enables JPMorgan to automatically transfer cash between accounts and funds using smart contracts on its own blockchain. It’s already active for select high-value JPMorgan customers, but plans are in place for Kinexys Fund Flow to be available to a broader customer base in 2026.

Citco assisted the bank in completing its first transaction on the platform, which involved tokenizing a private equity fund available to JPMorgan’s clients. Kinexys Fund Flow is integrated with a variety of products already hosted on JPMorgan’s internal Kinexys blockchain.

Kinexys was established as part of JPMorgan’s Onyx division in 2019, but it rebranded as Kinexys in 2024. Since then, JPMorgan has been growing its tokenization efforts and conducted its first account-to-account transfer on Kinexys in May of this year.

To finalize the transfer, JPMorgan partnered with Chainlink and Ondo Finance to provide both the infrastructure and customers. Essentially, Kinexys managed the payment transfer for an asset traded on the Ondo Chain, utilizing Chainlink to connect the two separate blockchains.

The potential for Chainlink operators is significant. Each Chainlink node operator earns in $LINK by providing accurate off-chain data, which is validated by the rest of the network.

It’s an excellent way to earn passive crypto income, but it requires a lot of expert knowledge to set up properly.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

