Next Crypto to Hit $1 Soon, Will It Be DOGE With Its Strong Momentum or a DeFi Coin? Analysts Favor MUTM

Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been the headline grabber in every market cycle, pulling retail investors in with viral momentum. Yet, behind the meme-driven noise, many are asking which project will actually be the next to cross the $1 threshold. For analysts studying crypto charts and crypto predictions, it is not DOGE’s memetic push but the rise of a DeFi-powered alternative like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that is gathering attention. Investors are realizing that true $1 contenders need real-world mechanics, repeatable demand, and revenue-backed tokenomics. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to deliver precisely that, making it one of the most talked-about names in crypto investment circles right now.

Stablecoin Mechanics And Borrower Example That Preserve Upside

One of the most compelling innovations within Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is its governance-managed, overcollateralized $1 stablecoin system. The design will allow users to mint a stablecoin backed by ETH deposits, and every repayment will burn the stablecoin, ensuring supply remains tightly managed. Borrowers will be able to unlock liquidity while still holding their long positions, creating real utility that goes far beyond the speculative flows driving DOGE.

For example, a LINK holder will post 9,500 LINK into the system. At a 65% loan-to-value ratio (LTV), the borrower will unlock 6,175 in liquidity while still maintaining exposure to their LINK holdings. Automatic liquidation windows will safeguard lending pools, ensuring solvency even during market volatility. As repayments are made, the minted stablecoin will be burned, restoring balance and preserving token stability. This is the type of mechanics that analysts tracking crypto prices today are prioritizing — mechanisms that integrate lending and borrowing into a feedback loop with direct value to users.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, and interest is accelerating. The project has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. In Phase 6 alone, around $15.14 million has already been generated. The current price stands at $0.035 with more than 15,850 holders participating. Already, 30% of the 170 million tokens allocated for this phase are sold out. To validate its credibility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has undergone a CertiK audit using methods like manual review and static analysis. The results are strong: a Token Scan Score of 95.00 and a Skynet Score of 78.00. The audit timeline began on February 25, 2025, and was revised on May 20, 2025. On the community front, the project has surpassed 12,000 Twitter followers, further expanding its reach as presale momentum builds.

How Beta, Layer-2 And Buybacks Will Create The $1 Discovery Path

While DOGE thrives on speculative cycles, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is aligning real infrastructure to engineer sustained adoption. Expectedly at listing, the project will release a beta version that enables immediate product access. Borrowers and lenders will test the system in real time, setting the stage for broader adoption. On top of this, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is integrating with a Layer-2 solution, which will deliver lower costs and faster settlement speeds — crucial factors for scaling volumes without sacrificing efficiency.

The most critical piece is how protocol revenue will be funneled back into the token economy. mtTokens issued to lenders will be stakeable in designated smart contracts. mtToken stakers will earn MUTM rewards, which will be funded by protocol-generated revenue. This revenue will be used to buy MUTM back from the open market and distribute it to mtToken stakers, reinforcing a cycle of demand that analysts believe will push crypto prices today into new ranges once listings go live.

Consider the straightforward math for a retail investor entering in Phase 6. At the current presale price of $0.035, a $500 allocation will purchase 14,300 MUTM. If MUTM reaches $1 during price discovery, that position will be valued at $14,300 — a profit of approx $13,800, representing a multiple of approximately 28.57x. This is the type of outcome that investors studying crypto investment opportunities are chasing, and it highlights why analysts are positioning MUTM as the DeFi answer to meme-driven tokens like DOGE.

Conclusion

The timeline is tightening. Phase 6 is already 30% sold, and Phase 7 will introduce a 15% price increase. For those watching crypto predictions, this means the window to secure discounted entry is closing rapidly. Presale dynamics are shifting in real time, and entry at this stage locks in one of the last discounted opportunities before listings ignite broader discovery.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing how a DeFi coin with stablecoin mechanics, Layer-2 scalability, and recurring buybacks can establish itself as the next $1 contender. While DOGE continues to generate attention with memes, serious allocators analyzing crypto charts are increasingly convinced that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the name to watch. For investors balancing their portfolios between momentum and fundamentals, MUTM is emerging as the DeFi alternative that will deliver the utility DOGE cannot.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

The post Next Crypto to Hit $1 Soon, Will It Be DOGE With Its Strong Momentum or a DeFi Coin? Analysts Favor MUTM appeared first on Blockonomi.