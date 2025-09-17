Next support level to monitor is 7.0875 – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 22:59
Secretum
SER$0.0002003-0.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017471+3.04%
Sign
SIGN$0.07707+1.43%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.004558-5.72%
MAY
MAY$0.04439+3.78%

US Dollar (USD) could drop to 7.0980 before stabilisation is likely; a sustained drop below this level appears unlikely. In the longer run, rapid increase in momentum suggests a break of 7.1000 would not be surprising; the next support level to monitor is 7.0875, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

A sustained drop below 7.0980 appears unlikely

24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view of range-trading yesterday was incorrect, as USD dropped sharply to a low of 7.1036. The sharp and swift decline appears to be overdone, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, USD could drop to 7.0980 before stabilisation is likely. A sustained drop below 7.0980 appears unlikely, and 7.0875 is also unlikely to come into view. Resistance is at 7.1090; a breach of 7.1125 would indicate that the decline is starting to stabilise.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned negative on USD early last week. In our most recent narrative from last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 7.1140), we highlighted that ‘there is room for USD to drop below 7.1100, but any decline is likely to be slow, and 7.1000 may not come into view so soon.’ Yesterday, Tuesday, USD staged a sudden sharp drop that reached a low of 7.1036. The rapid increase in momentum suggests that a break of 7.1000 would not be surprising. The next level to monitor is 7.0875. We will maintain our view as long as 7.1220 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 7.1350) is not breached.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-next-support-level-to-monitor-is-70875-uob-group-202509171101

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why