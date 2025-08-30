Next week, the Federal Reserve Board will enter a "vacancy" period, with only regional Federal Reserve presidents speaking.

PANews reported on August 30th that according to Jinshi, don't expect to hear much from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before its next meeting in mid-September. The Fed's Board of Governors stated that no governors plan to make public appearances before September 7th. This brings us into the "interval" before the Fed's September meeting. Federal Reserve Governor Waller's speech on Thursday evening will likely be the final statement from the Fed Board of Governors before the crucial September meeting. There's still time to hear from regional Federal Reserve presidents on interest rate policy, including a speech on the US economy and monetary policy from St. Louis Fed President Moussallem scheduled for next Wednesday.