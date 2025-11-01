NFL 2025 Fantasy Football Week 9 Best/Worst Matchups By Position

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Welcome to the halfway point of the NFL season (and more than halfway for the fantasy football season). Hopefully, your season-long fantasy football teams have survived injuries, bye weeks, and bad matchups.

But whether you are hitting the waiver wire hard or riding with what got you here, matchups are paramount. We are now starting to see what NFL teams are made of, giving us a better idea of what matchups look good and what matchups to avoid. So, let’s get to it. Remember this week, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on their bye week.

Best/Worst Quarterback Matchup Week 9

Best Quarterback Matchup Week 9, Caleb Williams @ Cincinnati Bengals, Bears -2.5, 52.5 o/u

Honestly, there are several excellent matchups this week, including Justin Herbert at Tennessee, Sam Darnold at Washington, and Jared Goff at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

But this is about Williams and the Bears. The Bengals’ defense rushes four at one of the lowest rates while also (no surprise) having one of the lowest pressure rates (24th in the league). They recorded 11 sacks (T28th) and are giving up 407.9 average passing yards per game.

Williams has had his issues; his 3.01 time to throw is the most in the league. He is fourth in interceptable passes (10) and third in putting the ball in danger (2.0%).

The good news is that against a clean pocket, Williams’ completion percentage is 70.7% versus 47.1% when pressured. Against the Bengals, pressure is rarely an issue. There have been glimpses of Williams and Ben Johnson finding a rhythm. The Bengals are just the defense to help them find their sway.

Worst Quarterback Matchup Week 9, C.J. Stroud v Denver Broncos, 39.5 o/u

This line has moved from the Broncos being a 1.5-point road favorite to the Texans now being a 1.5-point home favorite. Either way, Stroud is going to see a very different defense than he did last week. The Broncos’ defense is top-three in most statistical categories. This includes sacks 36 (Texans opponent last week, the San Francisco Niners have nine). The Broncos also have 22 quarterback hurries and 51 pass defended. This is against the Texans’ offensive line that currently ranks 28th in pass block win rate, per ESPN analytics.

When you think of Stroud (and you will), don’t conjure up images of him and his offensive line against the depleted Niners; think of him and his offensive line in their Week 7 Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. That will give you a more accurate representation of what he will be up against on Sunday.

Best/Worst Running Back Matchups Week 9

Best Running Back Matchup Week 9, Kimani Vidal @ Tennessee Titans, Chargers -9.5, 42.5 o/u

Per fantasypros.com , since Week 6, Vidal has been RB10 in fantasy points per game. He is averaging 19.4 touches and 100 total yards. Vidal ranks third in explosive run rate and 14th in yards after contact per attempt. This week, he will go against a Titans’ defense that has allowed the fourth-highest yards before contact and the 13th-highest explosive rate (runs of 10+ yards).

In a game the Chargers should control, Vidal’s already impressive stats could be padded.

Worst Running Backs Matchup Week 9, Rico Dowdle/Chuba Hubbard @ Green Bay Packers, Packers -11.5, 44.5 o/u

First, there is the conundrum of what running back to roster. Last week, Dowdle had a 40.3% snap share while Hubbard had a 56.6%. Dowdle had two red zone rushing attempts, and Hubbard had four. In the last two games, Dowdle has averaged 13 touches to Hubbard’s 14.

And after you decide which running back you are going to roll with, then you have to contend with the Packers’ run defense. The Packers are giving up the third fewest rushing yards per game (78.9). They are also allowing the third fewest yards after contact per attempt and have the fourth lowest explosive run rate allowed.

Best/Worst Wide Receiver Matchups Week 9

Best Wide Receiver Matchup Week 9, Wan’Dale Robinson v San Francisco Niners, Niners -2.5, 48.5 o/u

Once again, there are great matchups this week in the wide receiver position. Puka Nauca is expected back and basically matchup proof, Keenan Allen versus two-high, and Kayshon Boutte versus single high.

But this is about the Cam Skattebo-less New York Giants. It is literally next man up in the Giants universe, and while it may seem like it should be Tyrone Tracy, perhaps it is Robinson. Robinson is on the field for an 88.0% snap share and has a 23.7% target share. Now he goes against a Niners defense that employs single high at the seventh highest rate (60.6%). Meanwhile, Robinson against single high has a 19% target per route run, which is the second most on the team.

And oh yeah, Robinson runs 62.6% of his routes out of the slot. The Niners have allowed the third-most receiving yards and the fourth-most PPR points per target to slot receivers.

Worst Wide Receiver Matchup Week 9, Courtland Sutton @ Houston Texans, 39.5 o/u

Sutton will likely receive shadow coverage from the Texans’ Derek Stingley, who has not allowed a touchdown in his coverage and only has one receiver collect more than five yards against him. In addition, his secondary mates, Jalen Pitre and Kamari Lassiter, make up the only trio to have at least two interceptions and five passes so far this season. Sutton had a bad showing last week against a subpar Dallas Cowboys defense.Now, Sutton (and fantasy managers) have to worry about his quarterback having the time and fortitude to throw the ball down the field. The Texans are currently sixth in pressure rate and pass rush win rate. And then he should be concerned with the aforementioned secondary that has allowed the 10th fewest yards per game to wide receivers (135.7) and the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to the position.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 5, 2025 in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) Getty Images

Best/Worst Tight End Matchups Week 9

Best Tight End Matchup Week 9, Tyler Warren @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Colts -3.5, 49.5 o/u

This isn’t only about the outstanding year Warren is having. Among tight ends, he is:

9th in routes run, 27.6 p/g

5th in first read targets, 4.4 p/g

5th in receptions, 4.6 p/g

4th in target share, 20.8

4th in red zone targets, 9

2nd in yards after catch, 5.9 p/tgt

1st in receiving yards per game, 61.5

Stats courtesy playerprofiler.com

Nope, this is also about what the most expensive defense in the league has allowed in their past three games against the tight end position.

Last week, Tucker Kraft collected 143 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. Noah Fant also saw the endzone in Week 7 against the Steelers, getting four receptions on four targets for 44 yards and the touchdown. And even the Cleveland Browns’ rookie tight end, Harold Fannin, led the team in receptions against the Steelers with 81 yards on seven receptions in Week 6.

Yep, this is about one of the best tight end versus defense matchups of the week.

Worst Tight End Matchup Week 9, Hunter Henry v Atlanta Falcons, Patriots -5.5, 45.5 o/u

The Falcons are a (to quote 1991 film JFK) “ mystery wrapped in a riddle inside an enigma”. So, this depends on what Falcons defense we get in Week 9. Will it be the one that has allowed the fewest yards per game (15.0) and fewest fantasy points per game (2.0) to the tight end position? Or will it be the one that surrendered four receiving touchdowns to four different Miami Dolphins players last week?

It should also be noted that although Henry got a touchdown last week (and somewhat saved my doomed prediction), it was on his lone target and reception. While fellow tight end Austin Hooper doubled his targets and receptions and collected 38 yards to Henry’s seven.

“The Most Likely Outcome Is One Of An Infinite Number Of Outcomes”~ @LordReebs.

Remember, the only thing certain is uncertainty, and Week 9 is chock full of best and worst matchups. Look at the matchups, listen to the narratives, and get your best positions in your fantasy football lineup.

Good Luck, and play nice.