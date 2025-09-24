The post NFL TV rights could enter renegotiations next year, Roger Goodell says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFL could begin renegotiating its media rights deals as soon as 2026, four years ahead of the current agreement’s opt-out clause, Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC in an exclusive interview. A new media rights deal could potentially add billions of dollars to the league’s coffers. The league needs agreement from its current media partners — Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon and Fox — to start discussions on any new deal. The NFL signed an 11-year, $111 billion media rights deal in 2021 that contains a league opt-out clause after the 2029-30 season for all of its media partners except Disney, which has one extra year of rights. Both sides may be incentivized to strike new rights agreements if it means the league can increase annual revenue and media partners can extend control of NFL rights for years to come. “I think our partners would want to sit down and talk to us at any time, and we continue to dialogue with them. I like that opportunity,” Goodell said. “Obviously it’s not going to happen this year. But it could happen as early as next year. That could happen.” NFL programming is the most watched content on traditional television. Last year, 72 of the top 100 programs were NFL games, according to data collected by Nielsen. The year before, 93 of the top 100 were NFL games. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. “The reason why we felt so strongly about the option is the landscape is changing. It could be a long-term deal with the benefit of having that stability and security of it.… The post NFL TV rights could enter renegotiations next year, Roger Goodell says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFL could begin renegotiating its media rights deals as soon as 2026, four years ahead of the current agreement’s opt-out clause, Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC in an exclusive interview. A new media rights deal could potentially add billions of dollars to the league’s coffers. The league needs agreement from its current media partners — Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon and Fox — to start discussions on any new deal. The NFL signed an 11-year, $111 billion media rights deal in 2021 that contains a league opt-out clause after the 2029-30 season for all of its media partners except Disney, which has one extra year of rights. Both sides may be incentivized to strike new rights agreements if it means the league can increase annual revenue and media partners can extend control of NFL rights for years to come. “I think our partners would want to sit down and talk to us at any time, and we continue to dialogue with them. I like that opportunity,” Goodell said. “Obviously it’s not going to happen this year. But it could happen as early as next year. That could happen.” NFL programming is the most watched content on traditional television. Last year, 72 of the top 100 programs were NFL games, according to data collected by Nielsen. The year before, 93 of the top 100 were NFL games. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. “The reason why we felt so strongly about the option is the landscape is changing. It could be a long-term deal with the benefit of having that stability and security of it.…