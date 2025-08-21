NFT Drains and Fake Airdrop Scam Steal Over $110K in Minutes

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 04:30
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4272+3.51%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158+12.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,347.09+5.02%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004673+0.90%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
  • NFT malicious approvals lead to a shocking $18K asset theft
  • Fake airdrop contracts steal $92K ETH via Blind Signatures
  • Re-deply all old approvals and verify domains to stay safe.1

NFT and crypto scams in recent years have led to losses of over $110,000 through malicious approvals and blind signatures. This week, Web3 Antivirus discovered 2 significant wallet drain attacks. 

Offenders swindled rare NFTs and large amounts of Ethereum out of their victims by being tricked by elaborate scams.

In the initial instance, NFTs worth approximately 18,000 dollars were the subject of an attack. With a malicious contract approval, attackers wiped out valuable Plooshy #565 and several Lil Pudgys NFTs governance operations on the victim’s pursuit. The fraud consisted of a multicall exploit over several scam-controlled addresses.

NFT drains and multicall expose flow through Blind Signatures

Source – X

Web3 Antivirus on X reported that several prized NFTs were sold in a few seconds out of the wallet of the unlucky victim (0x3f4a…). The fraudsters took advantage of malicious approval to skip normal security, allowing contract access to the tokens with no restrictions. 

This is a during-transfer strategy that enables assets to be transferred without the need for additional consent from the user.

These wallets (0xac82…, 0xb1f9…) that scammed it with the multicall functionality performed the draining of funds systematically and without detection. Analysts caution against blind approvals/agreements that create the opportunity to indulge in this type of abuse, insisting that contract verification must be done thoroughly.

Scalper Pseudocross airdrop Contract Snatches 92K ETH

Source – X

In another related elapse, one victim lost nearly 100,000 dollars in ETH. A blind signature was needed by the wallet in order to interact with a fake airdrop contract named Cross Airdrop. The wallet was emptied by scammers when it was signed.

Web3 Antivirus warned about the risk of blind signatures, particularly on red-flag airdrop sites.  They recommended the field to users to check the authenticity of the domain and invalidate stale contract approvals. This fast heist took a $22 ETH out of the wallet (0x1142…) of the victim.

Analysts observe that scammers are increasingly using a combination of traditional techniques and smart contract bugs. Hackers spoof NFT approvals and use sham airdrop approaches to overcome consumer safeguards. 

These malware attacks are aimed at targeting naive users who innocently believe in connection with suspicious web3 interactions.

Blockchain security sources affirm that wallet users need to keep track of contract permission revocation on a regular basis. Verifying approvals prevents the extent of activity that can be gained by scammers after they dupe victims into consenting to harmful transfers.

The post NFT Drains and Fake Airdrop Scam Steal Over $110K in Minutes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$878.52+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin and Ethereum were well into positive territory on a strong day for crypto markets.
Light
LIGHT$0.21+7.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 04:07
Share
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011628-1.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15929+1.65%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 04:35
Share

Trending News

More

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors