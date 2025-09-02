NFT Market Overview: Courtyard Surges to $1.67M Daily Volume as CryptoPunks Dominate High-Value Sales

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 07:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812-3.32%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01685-2.26%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06543-2.77%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004544-0.26%
nft77674 main

The NFT market has been experiencing dynamic changes to date, with both more time-tested blue-chip collections and new initiatives causing a lot of action. Trading volumes and individual sales on September 1, 2025, showed a mixed picture. Exchange markets were also critical. The statistics provide the maturity of the NFT ecosystem.

Courtyard Leads Daily NFT Market Activity

Courtyard was featured as the highest-selling collection by 24-hour volume on the NFT market. Courtyard took in an enormous sales volume of $1.67 million over 20,150 deals, surpassing old collections such as CryptoPunks, Moonbirds, and Bored Ape Yacht Club. 

Such an increase in trading is an indication of increased investor preference in other sets of trading, other than the classic blue-chip NFTs.

CryptoPunks Records Massive Individual Sales

As the Courtyard dominated trading volume, CryptoPunks were in the news with big record purchases. CryptoPunks 9721 was the biggest NFT transaction in the last 24 hours, with a price of 362,150. 

CryptoPunk #1812 was sold again at a higher price, bringing in again the dominance of high-value transfers in sales, according to the limited sales transactions. Overall, CryptoPunks only sold 2 pieces at a value of $559,550 during this timeframe.

Other Leading Collections in 24-Hour Trading

Moonbirds took third place in daily volume at $453,230 in 34 sales and Puddy Penguins was closely behind at $449,420 with 10 sales. Bored Ape Yacht Club, which is an existing player in the market, generated $391,970 in sales take parts in 10 sales, indicating that its demand is not weak. 

The Guild of Guardians recorded 296 trades, which earned it $326,170, and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club reported 63 trades earning it $388,190, demonstrating the popularity of blockchain gaming assets.

Gods Unchained had momentum revenues of $217,500 and 1,340 sales, and Lil Pudgys developed revenues of $206,420 and 38 sales. Sorare, the fantasy football NTF site, ended the day by earning $178,210 on the back of an amazing 13,250 sales, which shows the power behind gaming and collectables continues to march forward.

Top Five Individual Sales in 24 Hours

The five largest sales of the day were a display of both mature and new collections. CryptoPunk number 9721 was top on the list with a price of $362,150, and then came CryptoPunk 1812 with a price of $197,400. Generative art, too, stayed in the game with Ringers #64 sold at $58,490 and Ringers #175 at $55,460. 

Pudgy Penguin made the top five at $44,920, proving that the collection has a steady track in the market.

Blur and Courtyard Drive NFT Marketplaces

The leader of market activity was the Blur marketplace, where it hosted 509 traders with a volume of 1.97 million, securing it as the largest NFT marketplace. The next one was Courtyard trading with 1,330 traders with a trading activity of $884,000. 

Competitively, OpenSea had 4,240 traders and received $619,000 in sales, whereas CryptoPunks markets had discovered $559,000 in sales as a result of four traders only. Element also reported a consistent volume of $454,000 in 1,130 traders throughout the 24-hour trading period.

Market Outlook and Shifting Trends

The September 1 data underscores two important market dynamics: diversification and consolidation. 

Although the classic collections, like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes, are still able to sell well, NFT market collections such as Courtyard, Moonbirds, and Pudgy Penguins are becoming increasingly popular in quantity sold and volume sold.

With September underway NFT market traders will be monitoring closely to see whether Courtyard keeps its momentum, or whether blue-chip collections reclaim their leadership roles.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0715-2.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Share
Pi Coin Price Slips as Bears Eye New Lows

Pi Coin Price Slips as Bears Eye New Lows

The post Pi Coin Price Slips as Bears Eye New Lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin (PI) price has slipped back into negative territory after a short-lived rally. At press time, it traded a little above $0.35, down almost 8% in the past 24 hours. The sharp drop has erased most of its recent gains, leaving only 2.3% growth over the last seven days. But even those modest gains could vanish soon, as the token stares at fresh lows. Money Flows Dry Up, Bears Step In The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) measures whether money is entering or leaving an asset. It briefly spiked above zero when Pi Coin rallied from $0.32 to $0.39, showing buyers had stepped in. But now it has dropped to -0.06, close to the August 11 low, signaling that capital inflows have dried up and sellers are taking control again. Pi Coin Inflows Slowing Down: TradingView The Bull Bear Power (BBP) adds to this bearish picture. BBP compares buying pressure to selling pressure. When it turns negative, it shows bears have the upper hand. The last time BBP flipped negative, right after the August 9–11 highs, the Pi Coin price tumbled from $0.46 to $0.32, a fall of over 30%. The same flip has happened again, warning of another potential drop. Pi Coin Bears In Control: TradingView Pi Coin’s brief rally has already lost steam. With money outflows rising and bearish pressure dominating, the token looks exposed to further downside. Unless the $0.34 support holds, the Pi Coin price could revisit $0.32 — and perhaps sink even lower. For now, bulls are struggling, and bears appear ready to take full control. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Crossover Looms as Key Pi Coin Price Support Gets Tested To capture smaller price movements, the focus shifts…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014296-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-3.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 07:14
Share
UAE firm RAK Properties will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for real estate transactions

UAE firm RAK Properties will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for real estate transactions

PANews reported on September 2nd that RAK Properties, one of the largest publicly listed real estate companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will begin accepting cryptocurrencies for international real estate transactions. According to an announcement released on Monday, RAK Properties will begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. Cryptocurrency transactions will be processed by Hubpay, a global payment platform in the region. Hubpay will convert digital assets into local UAE fiat currency before depositing them into RAK Properties' accounts. RAK Properties has a market capitalization of AED4.7 billion (US$1.3 billion) since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2005, according to TradingView data.
RealLink
REAL$0.05683-0.22%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 07:43
Share

Trending News

More

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Pi Coin Price Slips as Bears Eye New Lows

UAE firm RAK Properties will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for real estate transactions

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

After 3 months of grinding, I only received $10: Should we cancel the airdrop?