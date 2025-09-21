The post NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: NFT market volume hits $108.6M; buyers surge 53%. Key collections include CryptoPunks and BOOGLE. Ethereum network sales saw a 42.85% increase. The NFT market witnessed a 1.27% increase in transaction volume over the last week, reaching $108.6 million, with Ethereum and Solana leading high-value sales activities. Increased market participation signals investor interest in established collections, with Ethereum seeing a 42.85% volume surge, indicating potential capital rotation into blue-chip NFTs. NFT Buyer Surge Drives Market Recovery The NFT market displayed a recovery with an increased number of buyers up to 276,735. While sales volume rose, transactions fell, indicating a shift to higher-valued sales. Solana’s BOOGLE and Ethereum’s CryptoPunks collections realized major transactions. Ethereum showed particular strength, surging by 42.85% to $46.7 million in transactions. Conversely, networks like Mythos Chain faced declines, contrasting with Ethereum and Solana’s performance highlights. Despite a drop in total NFT transactions, the average transaction value appears to have increased. Vincent Liu of Kronos Research commented on increased liquidity among blue-chip NFTs, drawing attention to investor preferences:“The whale purchase signals the strength of blue chips and a growing appetite among major players. The influx of liquidity could trigger a capital rotation back into premium NFTs.” – Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer, Kronos Research Ethereum Leads with $46.7M Transaction Surge Did you know? In 2024, NFT sales mirrored early 2025 levels, as Ethereum led market volumes. Buyer increases often correlate with higher-priced transactions, reinforcing investment trends toward established assets. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,469.98 with a market cap of $539.54 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume sits at $17.53 billion, with prices reflecting a 0.21% drop over the past day and a 4.14% decrease over the week, based on data from CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap… The post NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: NFT market volume hits $108.6M; buyers surge 53%. Key collections include CryptoPunks and BOOGLE. Ethereum network sales saw a 42.85% increase. The NFT market witnessed a 1.27% increase in transaction volume over the last week, reaching $108.6 million, with Ethereum and Solana leading high-value sales activities. Increased market participation signals investor interest in established collections, with Ethereum seeing a 42.85% volume surge, indicating potential capital rotation into blue-chip NFTs. NFT Buyer Surge Drives Market Recovery The NFT market displayed a recovery with an increased number of buyers up to 276,735. While sales volume rose, transactions fell, indicating a shift to higher-valued sales. Solana’s BOOGLE and Ethereum’s CryptoPunks collections realized major transactions. Ethereum showed particular strength, surging by 42.85% to $46.7 million in transactions. Conversely, networks like Mythos Chain faced declines, contrasting with Ethereum and Solana’s performance highlights. Despite a drop in total NFT transactions, the average transaction value appears to have increased. Vincent Liu of Kronos Research commented on increased liquidity among blue-chip NFTs, drawing attention to investor preferences:“The whale purchase signals the strength of blue chips and a growing appetite among major players. The influx of liquidity could trigger a capital rotation back into premium NFTs.” – Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer, Kronos Research Ethereum Leads with $46.7M Transaction Surge Did you know? In 2024, NFT sales mirrored early 2025 levels, as Ethereum led market volumes. Buyer increases often correlate with higher-priced transactions, reinforcing investment trends toward established assets. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,469.98 with a market cap of $539.54 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume sits at $17.53 billion, with prices reflecting a 0.21% drop over the past day and a 4.14% decrease over the week, based on data from CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…

NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:42
Key Points:
  • NFT market volume hits $108.6M; buyers surge 53%.
  • Key collections include CryptoPunks and BOOGLE.
  • Ethereum network sales saw a 42.85% increase.

The NFT market witnessed a 1.27% increase in transaction volume over the last week, reaching $108.6 million, with Ethereum and Solana leading high-value sales activities.

Increased market participation signals investor interest in established collections, with Ethereum seeing a 42.85% volume surge, indicating potential capital rotation into blue-chip NFTs.

NFT Buyer Surge Drives Market Recovery

The NFT market displayed a recovery with an increased number of buyers up to 276,735. While sales volume rose, transactions fell, indicating a shift to higher-valued sales. Solana’s BOOGLE and Ethereum’s CryptoPunks collections realized major transactions.

Ethereum showed particular strength, surging by 42.85% to $46.7 million in transactions. Conversely, networks like Mythos Chain faced declines, contrasting with Ethereum and Solana’s performance highlights. Despite a drop in total NFT transactions, the average transaction value appears to have increased.

Ethereum Leads with $46.7M Transaction Surge

Did you know? In 2024, NFT sales mirrored early 2025 levels, as Ethereum led market volumes. Buyer increases often correlate with higher-priced transactions, reinforcing investment trends toward established assets.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,469.98 with a market cap of $539.54 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume sits at $17.53 billion, with prices reflecting a 0.21% drop over the past day and a 4.14% decrease over the week, based on data from CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis from the Coincu team highlights possible growth in blue-chip NFT liquidity as investors gravitate back to recognized collections. Projections indicate continued interest in high-value assets, underscoring potential volume swings in response to evolving market sentiments.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/nfts-news/nft-market-rebound-ethereum-sales-rise/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
