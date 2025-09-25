NFT project Akio completes $5 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, the NFT project Akio completed a US$5 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital, and participated by AMD Ventures, NVentures, Hasbro Ventures, NetEase Ventures, SBI Holdings, Susquehanna Crypto, LD Capital, MZ Web3 Fund, and B Dash Ventures.
Akio is a collection of 3,338 unique NFT characters set in a narrative universe centered around memory, identity, and choice. Each NFT plays a role in an evolving role-playing game (RPG) experience, with character traits driving the storyline and uncovering hidden mysteries.
