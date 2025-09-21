NFT sales jump to $109.8m, CryptoPunks recover 136%

The NFT (non-fungible token) market has continued its recovery with sales volume rising by 4.09% to $109.8 million.

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has rebounded with NFT buyers increasing by 53.35% to 277,059, and NFT sellers rising by 67.19% to 206,669. However, NFT transactions have declined by 6.65% to 1,630,579.

This is happening at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered to the $115,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has surged to the $4,400 level.

The global crypto market cap is now $4.04 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.81 trillion.

Ethereum reclaims dominant position

Ethereum has reclaimed its dominant position with $46.4 million in sales. This is a 42% surge from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has also jumped by 154.37% to $9.2 million.

Mythos Chain has maintained second place with $12.2 million, declining 16.29%. Bitcoin has climbed to third position with $10.2 million, rising 8.44%.

Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam)

Immutable (IMX) holds fourth place with $8.5 million, falling 0.10%. BNB Chain (BNB) sits in fifth with $8.4 million, declining 18.33%.

Solana (SOL) has risen to sixth with $7.5 million, up 41.01%. Polygon (POL) has dropped to seventh place with $5.6 million, falling 59.09%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Immutable leading at 146% growth. This is followed by Mythos Chain at 135.35% and Polygon at 122%.

DMarket has retained the top spot in collection rankings with $7.1 million in sales, though declining 23.16%. The gaming marketplace has seen decreases across all metrics, including transactions (21.24%) and buyers (27.62%).

CryptoPunks sales jump 136%

CryptoPunks has surged to second place with $7 million, jumping by 136.83%. The collection has more than doubled its transactions (146.15%) and buyers (100%), while sellers grew by 136.36%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes holds third position with $4.8 million, posting minimal growth of 1.20%. Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to fourth place with $4.7 million, plummeting 62.86%.

Moonbirds sits in fifth with $4.6 million, surging 141.12%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (148.99%) and buyers (93.48%).

Bored Ape Yacht Club has entered the top six with $4.4 million, rising 78.76%. The Yuga Labs collection has more than doubled its transactions (108.33%) and nearly doubled its buyers (93.33%).

