NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 05:30
The non-fungible token (NFT) market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery.

Summary

  • NFT sales plummeted 22.6% to $104.5 million in the steepest weekly decline in months.
  • CryptoPunks emerged as a rare bright spot with 4.7% growth and continued dominance in high-value sales.
  • Market participation expanded with buyer and seller counts growing over 14%.

The NFT market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery.

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation continues to surge with NFT buyers rising by 14.89% to 622,535, and NFT sellers increasing by 16.25% to 447,821. However, NFT transactions have declined by 3.07% to 1,699,318.

This is happening at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered to the $110,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has maintained the $4,300 level.

The global crypto market cap is now $3.81 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.75 trillion.

Ethereum maintains lead in sales

Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $37.7 million in sales, falling 29.88% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has plummeted by 68.03% to $6.4 million.

Polygon (POL) has held second place with $15.7 million, declining 17.43%. Mythos Chain sits in third with $10.1 million, down 1.73%.

Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam)

BNB Chain (BNB) occupies fourth position with $9.5 million, falling 23.59%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.8 million, declining 32.40%. Solana (SOL) holds sixth place with $5.1 million, down 6.81%.

The buyer count has increased across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading at 38.34% growth, followed by BNB Chain at 23.11% and Ethereum at 21%.

Courtyard on Polygon has retained the top spot in collection rankings with $14.6 million in sales, declining 17.41%. The collection has seen massive growth in sellers (333.68%) while buyers fell by 18.39%.

CryptoPunks post modest growth

CryptoPunks has maintained second place with $8 million, posting modest growth of 4.73%. This is one of the few collections showing positive performance amid the broader market drop.

DMarket holds the third position with $4.8 million, down 4.81%. DKTNFT on BNB Chain sits in fourth with $3.9 million, up 7.84%.

Panini America has entered the top five with $3.1 million, surging 46.16%. The sports card collection has benefited from growing interest in digital trading cards.

Guild of Guardians Heroes completes the top six with $2.8 million, declining 27.50%. The gaming collection has seen decreases across all metrics.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #5898 sold for 100 ETH ($445,786)
  • CryptoPunks #843 sold for 90.1 ETH ($403,268)
  • CryptoPunks #9721 sold for 81 ETH ($361,995)
  • CryptoPunks #490 sold for 80 ETH ($345,757)
  • Known Origin #88512 sold for 70 ETH ($307,384)

Source: https://crypto.news/nft-sales-nosedive-104-5m-cryptopunks-sales-in-green/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
