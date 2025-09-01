NFT Sales Plunge to $129.6M as Pudgy Penguins Jump 63%

By: Coinstats
2025/09/01 03:55
Binance Coin
BNB$861.49-0.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.07027+1.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01247-3.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0248-0.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.33824+40.34%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004559+0.06%
Bar chart showing June 2025 NFT sales volume by blockchain including Ethereum, Immutable, Bitcoin, and Polygon

NFT Market Faces Decline

The non-fungible token (NFT) market continued its downward trajectory, with sales volume dropping 8.53% to $129.6 million, according to CryptoSlam data. Despite the decline in sales, market activity rose, with buyers increasing 18.06% to 541,831 and sellers up 17.05% to 385,179. Total NFT transactions climbed 11.96% to 1,814,788.

The slump reflects the broader crypto market’s weakness. Bitcoin slipped to $108,000, while Ethereum dropped to $4,300. The total global crypto market cap stands at $3.75 trillion, down from $3.98 trillion last week.

Ethereum Leads, Polygon Surges

Ethereum maintained its dominance with $54.5 million in sales, though this marked an 8.24% weekly drop. Wash trading on Ethereum spiked 42.68% to $20.1 million.

Polygon secured second place with $18.9 million in sales, representing a 16.12% increase. BNB Chain followed with $13.4 million, suffering a 34.77% decline.

Immutable registered $6.8 million in sales, down 4.95%, while Solana posted $5.7 million, a steep 20.44% fall.

Buyers Surge Across Blockchains

Despite lower volumes, the number of buyers surged across most blockchains. Solana led with 39.47% growth, followed by Polygon at 42.66% and Bitcoin at 31.55%.

On the collection side, Courtyard on Polygon retained the top spot with $17.6 million in sales, rising 19.44%. CryptoPunks fell to second with $7.1 million, down 17.95%.

Pudgy Penguins Shine

Pudgy Penguins jumped into third place with $5.2 million in sales, a remarkable 63.39% surge. The collection showed growth across all metrics: transactions surged 89.66%, buyers rose 60%, and sellers increased 46.81%.

Other top collections included DMarket with $5.1 million, Moonbirds at $4.4 million, and SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain at $4.2 million.

Notable High-Value Sales

This week saw several large NFT sales, particularly within the CryptoPunks collection:

  • CryptoPunks #4619 sold for 96 ETH ($446,764)
  • CryptoPunks #2400 sold for 73.5 ETH ($324,076)
  • CryptoPunks #5273 sold for 65 ETH ($283,399)
  • CryptoPunks #1721 sold for 60 ETH ($274,171)
  • CryptoPunks #6373 sold for 55 ETH ($261,046)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05535+20.77%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463+0.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:34
Share
Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,899.94+0.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013689-9.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10135-1.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+2.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002778-1.97%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006866-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play