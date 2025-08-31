NFT sales plunge to $129.6m, Pudgy Penguins jump 63%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 04:01
Solana
SOL$201.05-1.19%
Binance Coin
BNB$860.92+0.27%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,554.63+0.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.069-2.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01283+1.98%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.23374+80.14%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004553-0.30%

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has continued its downward trend, with sales volume falling 8.53% to $129.6 million.

Summary

  • NFT sales declined 8.5% to $129.6 million amid broader crypto market weakness
  • Pudgy Penguins stands out as the week’s top performer with 63% growth
  • CryptoPunks maintained its premium status with all top five individual sales

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has surged once again, with NFT buyers rising by 18.06% to 541,831, and NFT sellers increasing by 17.05% to 385,179. NFT transactions have grown by 11.96% to 1,814,788.

The slump is closely tied to the overall market situation. The Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $108,000 level.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $4,300. The global crypto market cap is now $3.75 trillion, down from last week’s market cap of $3.98 trillion.

Polygon sales jump 16%

Ethereum has maintained its leading position, with $54.5 million in sales, and has dropped 8.24% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has surged by 42.68% to $20.1 million.

Polygon (POL) has maintained second place with $18.9 million with a 16.12% surge. BNB (BNB) Chain holds third position with $13.4 million, falling 34.77%.

Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam)

Mythos Chain sits in fourth with $10.2 million, up 4.71%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.7 million, declining 30.28%.

Immutable (IMX) holds sixth place with $6.8 million, a 4.95% decrease. Solana (SOL) occupies seventh with $5.7 million, falling 20.44%.

NFT buyer counts surge across blockchains

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains. As per the data, Solana leads at 39.47% growth, followed by Polygon at 42.66% and Bitcoin at 31.55%.

Courtyard on Polygon has retained the top spot in collection rankings with $17.6 million in sales, rising 19.44%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (8.58%) and sellers (14.67%) while buyers declined by 57.77%.

CryptoPunks has fallen to second place with $7.1 million and dropped 17.95%. The collection has seen decreases in transactions (18.92%) and sellers (25%) while buyer counts remained flat.

Pudgy Penguins has climbed to third position with $5.2 million with a 63.39% jump. The collection has seen growth across all metrics, including transactions (89.66%), buyers (60%), and sellers (46.81%).

DMarket holds fourth place with $5.1 million, representing a 10.01% increase. Moonbirds sits in fifth place with $4.4 million, a decline of 36.57%. SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain completes the top six with $4.2 million, falling 60.93%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #4619 sold for 96 ETH ($446,764)
  • CryptoPunks #2400 sold for 73.5 ETH ($324,076)
  • CryptoPunks #5273 sold for 65 ETH ($283,399)
  • CryptoPunks #1721 sold for 60 ETH ($274,171)
  • CryptoPunks #6373 sold for 55 ETH ($261,046)

Source: https://crypto.news/nft-sales-plunge-to-129-6m-pudgy-penguins-jump-63/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

The post Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever watched a coin sprint while you were still “deciding”? That hurts. The biggest wins usually go to people who act early on clear ideas. Here’s a simple, no-jargon take: BlockchainFX (BFX) gives everyday investors an easy way to play the whole market, not just one lane—and it pays holders daily from platform activity. That’s why many analysts prefer BFX over Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) right now. BFX, Simplified: One App for Every Market Think of BlockchainFX (BFX) as a single doorway to 500+ assets, crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and more, so you aren’t bouncing between exchanges, bridges, and wallets. It’s built for quick rotations: jump from BTC to a meme coin to oil or an ETF without leaving the platform.  Holders can earn daily rewards because up to 70% of trading fees are shared back in BFX + USDT, meaning the busier the app gets, the more stakers can earn. The presale is $0.021 with a $0.05 launch target, giving early buyers a clear entry before listings. Big picture, crypto is still a tiny slice of global trading; BlockchainFX is designed to capture more of that flow in one place, and share it back with users. Bitcoin Hyper, in Brief: A Focused Bitcoin L2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) aims to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper for everyday use, payments, meme coins, and dApps, by running a high-speed environment that settles back to Bitcoin. The project brands itself as “the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2,” with a live presale currently showing 1 HYPER = $0.0337. It’s a clear, single-lane bet on the Bitcoin L2 narrative.  By contrast, BFX is a multi-lane approach, built to capture many types of market action at once and pay holders from platform-wide activity, not just one network. Why Analysts Give BFX the Edge Bigger playing field. BFX…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,551.24+0.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30459-0.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:24
Share
CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

The post CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector, with its continuous activity, demands tools that are as dynamic and fast-paced as the market itself. CryptoAppsy emerges as a pivotal application, designed for both iOS and Android, that offers essential data quickly, bypassing the often tedious setup of accounts. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-enhances-your-crypto-experience
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010641-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:27
Share
Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse

Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September?