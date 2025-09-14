NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110%

2025/09/14 06:02

After weeks of steep declines in participation, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is showing early signs of stabilization, buoyed by a broader crypto rebound.

While overall buyer and seller activity has plunged nearly 70%, transaction volumes are creeping higher, and specific blockchains and collections are breaking out with double-digit growth.

At last check on Saturday, Bitcoin (BTC) topped $115,800 — up 5.2% over the past seven days — and Ethereum (ETH) hovered above $4,600, up 9.1% for the week.

Summary

  • NFT sales posted modest 4.7% recovery to $106.6 million
  • Market participation collapsed with buyer and seller counts dropping around 70%
  • Gaming collections dominated performance with Mythos Chain surging to second place

According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the first positive growth in several weeks following a series of declines.

Market participation has contracted sharply, with NFT buyers falling by 69.84% to 180,693, and NFT sellers declining by 70.87% to 123,713. NFT transactions have increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295.

Ethereum has surged to the $4,700 level. The global crypto market cap is now $4.07 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.81 trillion.

Mythos Chain sales jump over 40%

The buyer count declined across all blockchains, with BNB Chain leading at 84.35% growth as the only platform posting gains. At the same time, others saw drops ranging from 65% to 80%.

  • Ethereum maintains the lead with $34.1 million in sales and dropped 7.45% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 52.47% to $3.1 million.
  • Mythos Chain advances to second place with $14.3 million, with 41.63%.
  • Polygon (POL) drops to third with $13.6 million, falling 13.82%.
  • BNB Chain (BNB) holds fourth with $10.3 million, up 7.96%.
  • Bitcoin sits in fifth with $9.4 million, rising 19.49%.
  • Immutable (IMX) climbs to sixth with $8.7 million, surging 69.41%.
  • Solana (SOL) rounds out the top seven with $5.5 million, up 12.06%.
Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam)

Pudgy Penguins sales jump 110%

  • Courtyard on Polygon retains the top spot in collection rankings with $12.6 million in sales, declining 13.81%. The collection has experienced drops in both buyers (54.79%) and sellers (88.32%).
  • DMarket reaches second place with $8.9 million, jumping 83.55%. The gaming marketplace has benefited from Mythos Chain’s strong performance.
  • Guild of Guardians Heroes climbs to third position with $4.8 million, rising 67.68%. The gaming collection has seen growth across transactions (44.65%) and buyers (29.18%).
  • Panini America holds fourth place with $4.6 million, up 47.89%.
  • DKTNFT on BNB Chain sits in fifth with $4.3 million, rising 8.94%.
  • Pudgy Penguins enters the top six with $3.2 million, surging by 110.52%. The collection has more than doubled its transactions (111.43%) and seen substantial growth in both buyers (20%) and sellers (93.10%).
  • Sorare completes the top seven with $3 million, surging 64.07%. The fantasy sports platform has seen growth in buyers (25.52%) and sellers (5.24%).

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #2368 sold for 89 ETH ($408,599)
  • CryptoPunks #5702 sold for 57.95 ETH ($264,994)
  • CryptoPunks #8464 sold for 48.5 ETH ($225,753)
  • CryptoPunks #6557 sold for 50 ETH ($220,923)
  • CryptoPunks #5935 sold for 46.5 ETH ($216,444)

