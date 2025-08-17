NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.

By: PANews
2025/08/17 09:03
PANews reported on August 17th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 30% over the past week, reaching $173.2 million. NFT buyers surged by 190.41% to 214,716, while NFT sellers increased by 168.71% to 115,289. The number of NFT transactions decreased by 10.65% to 1,553,949.

Ethereum network transaction volume reached $105.4 million, an 85% increase from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $18.1 million, a 33.48% increase. Polygon network transaction volume reached $11.5 million, a 35.51% decrease. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.3 million, a 3.52% decrease. Solana network transaction volume reached $8.9 million, a 10.14% increase.

This week's high-value transactions include:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #4795 sold for 200 ETH ($909,183)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #2337 sold for 140 ETH ($634,809)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #7706 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 100 ETH ($453,435 USD)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
