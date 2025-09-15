NFT UCL: Tickets for the 2026 Final and VIP prizes — how it works, dates, and official rules

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/15
NFT
crypto.com ucl nft

The NFT UCL Collection by Crypto.com offers tickets and official prizes related to the UEFA Champions League, with claim windows active until June 8, 2026. These initiatives are documented both on the official Crypto.com platform and in the UEFA institutional sections, confirming the partnership and the conditions of the promotions: Crypto.com — UCL Collection and UEFA — Champions League. For frequently asked questions, consult the FAQ section of this article.

According to the data collected during the review of official materials between August and September 2025, the minimum count of Gold editions declared in the rules is 117 units (aggregated data updated as of September 14, 2025). Industry analysts note that the combination of unlimited editions (Silver) and numbered series (Gold) is an established practice to balance accessibility and rarity in the sports NFT market. Based on the verified material, communications to the winners include a standard confirmation window of 48 hours, a measure we found to be consistently applied in the published policies.

What is the Crypto.com UCL NFT Collection

The collection includes hexagonal coins inspired by the Crypto.com brand. Each coin is a collectible and, at the same time, a pass for the draws of the prizes linked to the UEFA Champions League stages. It should be noted that the Silver editions are generally unlimited, while the Gold ones are numbered and therefore rarer.

Claim Windows: Official Calendar 2025–2026

Below are the windows (“Claiming Period“) published:

  • League Phase 1: September 12, 2025, 10:00 CETOctober 1, 2025, 23:59 CET
  • League Phase 2: November 25, 2025, 10:00 CETDecember 10, 2025, 23:59 CET
  • Knockout: February 15, 2026, 10:00 CETFebruary 27, 2026, 23:59 CET
  • Bracket: March 10, 2026, 10:00 CETMarch 18, 2026, 23:59 CET
  • Final: May 26, 2026, 10:00 CETJune 8, 2026, 23:59 CET

Prizes at stake: what Silver and Gold coins foresee

The rewards vary by phase and by type of coin. Among the official examples taken from the available documentation, the following is noted:

Examples for phase (excerpts from official rules and materials)

  • League Phase 1 — Silver Coin: 4 winners per week; allocation of a pair of First Class tickets (Silver editions: unlimited).
  • League Phase 1 — Gold Coin: 1 winner; prize consisting of a pair of First Class and Hospitality tickets, opportunity to deliver the Official Match Coin and participation in the draw for 2026 Final tickets with flights and accommodation included (Gold editions: 72).
  • League Phase 2 — Silver Coin: 4 winners per week; allocation of a pair of First Class tickets (Silver editions: unlimited).
  • League Phase 2 — Gold Coin: 1 winner; prizes similar to those of League Phase 1 Gold (Gold editions: 72).
  • Knockout — Gold Coin: 1 winner per round; similar prizes (Gold editions: 16).
  • Bracket — Gold Coin: 1 winner; similar prizes (Gold editions: 28).
  • Final — Gold Coin: 1 unique winner; allocation of a pair of First Class and Hospitality tickets for the UEFA Super Cup 2026, opportunity to deliver the Official Match Coin and receive a piece of the net from the final (Gold edition: 1).

Note: the above list is illustrative of the most relevant items; some phases may include additional rewards or specific conditions based on the Official Crypto.com Rules — Global.

How to Redeem NFTs for UCL Tickets: Procedure and Timing

  1. Access the official collection page during a claim window.
  2. Enter the email address in the form and follow the instructions to create a Crypto.com NFT account.
  3. Complete the identity verification (KYC); only verified accounts can receive the rewards.

The winners are notified via email and must confirm their address within 48 hours. Subsequently, the prize NFTs are airdropped directly to the winner’s Crypto.com NFT account.

Requirements, Limitations, and Rules

  • The tickets are non-transferable and non-resellable.
  • Minimum age: 18 years.
  • Flights, visas, and accommodations are included only when explicitly stated in the prize.
  • Reference documents:

Analysis and Context: Rarity, Numbers, and Impact on Draws

The distinction between unlimited Silver coins and numbered Gold coins affects the perception of value and the potential winning probabilities. From the overall example, a total of at least 117 Gold editions (72 + 16 + 28 + 1) emerges, confirming a limited distribution for high-tier prizes compared to a broader audience of Silver version holders. Indeed, the segmentation between accessibility and rarity is central.

Further considerations:
• The rarity of the Gold could positively affect their collectible value;
• The Silver, being unlimited, encourage greater participation but may dilute the odds in the base prize draws;
• The presence of assets linked to “Hospitality” experiences and memorabilia (e.g., the piece of the net) strengthens the exclusive element of the offer.

An open question concerns the actual odds for each phase, any geographical limitations beyond those indicated in the official documents, and the possible presence of taxes or fees for the withdrawal of physical prizes.

FAQ

What are the odds of winning?

The probabilities vary based on the number of valid entries during each claim window and the total available editions. For detailed data, refer to the Official Rules — Global.

Do the tickets include flight and hotel?

Only when explicitly stated in the specific prize (for example, in some Gold Coin, flight and accommodation are included). In the absence of such indication, these costs are the responsibility of the winner.

Are there any excluded countries?

Yes, there are restrictions by Country/jurisdiction. The complete list is provided in the Official Rules and in the local versions for US and AU.

How is the delivery of prize NFTs carried out?

The delivery takes place via airdrop to the winner’s Crypto.com NFT account, once the KYC verification is completed and the win is confirmed via email within the specified period (usually 48 hours).

Are tokens transferable?

NFT coins can be collected and, according to the terms, transferred; however, prize tickets are generally non-transferable and cannot be resold.

In summary

The UCL NFT Collection by Crypto.com offers multi-tiered rewards: broad accessibility with the Silver editions and rarity with the Gold, distributed in claim windows ranging from September 2025 to June 2026.

In this context, the top prize includes First Class tickets, Hospitality experiences, and benefits related to UEFA events, including exclusive access to the 2026 Final (with additional advantages for participation in the UEFA Super Cup 2026). For binding information, please refer to the Official Rules.

